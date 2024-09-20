Pep Guardiola backs Rodri and players for industrial action over amount of games

Pep Guardiola has thrown support behind Rodri after the Manchester City midfielder said players were close to taking industrial action over the number of games being added to the calendar.

Rodri, Aston Villa’s John McGinn and the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson have expressed concern this week about the schedule. The Spain international played 63 times last season for club and country, and the introduction of extra Champions League matches and an expanded Club World Cup in America next summer mean players could play 85 games in a year.

“Many voices are talking about the players [going on strike],” Guardiola said. “If something is going to change, it must come from the players. The only ones that can change something about the organisation, to give their voice and do something, is the players. The business can be without managers, can be without sporting directors, can be without media, can be without owners but without the players, cannot be played. Only they have the power to do it. I’m pretty sure they do it for a better justice game, to be a more attractive game.”

City face Arsenal on Sunday and will play against Watford in the Carabao Cup two days later, leading Guardiola to plot changes between the fixtures to avoid burnout.

City’s manager conceded his team had an advantage going into the Arsenal game having played in the Champions League on Wednesday, 24 hours before Sunday’s opponents, and at home rather than in Italy. “It’s an advantage but I’m going to make a list in the last six years, how many times we were at a disadvantage against the top opponents, when we have less days of recovery,” Guardiola said. “I have a huge list to show you, but of course, it’s a little bit of an advantage.”

Guardiola said he was waiting on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne after the midfielder came off against Inter with a groin problem. “He feels a little bit better today [Friday] but we have not yet had training and we will see,” he said. “He could be [involved].”

It has been a perfect Premier League start for City, who have won their opening four matches to sit two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal. City have not lost at home in the Premier League since November 2022.

“I’m saying it’s so important,” Guardiola said of potentially increasing the gap at the top. “In terms of winning or losing the Premier League it’s not – after five games is never important. If we don’t think Arsenal with the quality they have is important [then] we will be wrong.” - Guardian