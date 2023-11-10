‘Because I’m Irish!’: Evan Ferguson shoots down question asking why he would not play for England

It was a great day for Evan Ferguson, who signed a new contract at Brighton until June 2029, but that did not stop him going viral on social media for another reason.

Considered one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, the young Irish striker has attracted the attention of England due to his eligibility through his mother Sarah.

Despite the fact that he is no longer qualified to play for England even if he wanted to change nationalities, when he was interviewed by Alex Crook of TalkSport, the Ireland striker was told that a lot of England fans would love for him to “pull on the white shirt”.

“I don’t think that would . . . that’s never going to happen, no. That’s not a question,” Ferguson said laughing awkwardly.

Not content with the initial answer, Crook followed up with “and what is the reason you are so committed to Ireland?”

“Because I’m Irish! There’s nothing else to say. I’ve been asked that question a few times but no. I’m Irish.”

Ferguson made his Ireland debut last year under Stephen Kenny and has gone on to score three goals in his eight caps so far. Fifa Congress approved new regulations in 2020 that stated that if a player made more than three appearances at “A” international level (or senior level), “whether in an official competition or non-official competition”, they could not change association.

Ladies and Gentlemen the winner of the stupid question of 2023 goes to …… TALKSPORT



He’s not even eligible for England anymore, do your research !!🤡pic.twitter.com/wby72vUpbL — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) November 10, 2023

Previously Declan Rice changed allegiance from Ireland to England after three appearances for Ireland in 2018, when the rule allowed a change if you had not played a competitive fixture for your country – Rice had only played friendlies. Rice has since played 46 times for England.

Gareth Southgate admitted in September that England looked at trying to snap up Ferguson.

“I think Ferguson’s played too many games at senior level, I think he’s got eight caps now. I’m not exactly sure on whether he definitely can’t, but I think he’s made it very clear he feels he was born in Ireland.

“I think he’s a bloody good player. We have to respect him, I don’t think he’s given any inkling that would be any different.”