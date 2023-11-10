Evan Ferguson signs another contract extension with Brighton

Evan Ferguson has once again extended his contract at Brighton. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract at Brighton, extending his stay until June 2029.

The Co Meath native joined the Premier League outfit from Bohemians in the League of Ireland in January 2021, turning down offers from a number of other clubs in England.

Ferguson has progressed through to the senior team, scoring his first Premier League goal last year against Arsenal. He has notched 15 goals for Brighton’s first team, including a hat-trick against Newcastle earlier this season.

This is the third contract extension Ferguson has signed with the Sussex club in the space of a year. He put pen to paper on his first professional deal last October. This ran until 2026 and was extended until 2028 last April.

“Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Ferguson made his Ireland debut last year under Stephen Kenny and has gone on to score three goals in his eight caps so far.