Pat Jennings ‘looking forward’ to unveiling his statue in Newry after collapse

Former Tottenham and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings is due to attend the unveiling of a statue in his honour as planned on Wednesday after being taken ill before Monday’s match between Spurs and Chelsea.

The 78-year-old, who played over 550 times for Spurs and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland, collapsed before the feisty Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was taken to hospital for tests.

They all came back clear and Jennings was discharged shortly before midnight.

A statue of Jennings is due to be unveiled in his native city of Newry on Wednesday, and a statement from organisers, the Friends of Big Pat Committee, said Jennings was expected to attend as planned.

The statement said: “On behalf of the Friends of Big Pat Committee I would like to inform everyone that this wonderful occasion on Wednesday 8th November at Kildare Street will proceed as planned.

“Yesterday evening Pat was feeling unwell but would like to assure his many well wishers and fans that he is okay to continue.

“After some further rest today he’s looking forward to unveiling his statue in his home city of Newry in Northern Ireland.”

Jennings represented Spurs between 1964 and 1977 before switching allegiances across north London and joining Arsenal.

He is a regular guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jennings’s collapse came before an enthralling game where nine-man Spurs lost for the first time this season as Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino returned to his former home and oversaw a 4-1 win.