League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures postponed due to heavy rain in Dublin

Friday night’s Premier Division fixtures between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United and UCD against Cork City have been called off. Photograph: Donall Farmer/PA Wire

Friday night’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium and UCD against Cork City at the UCD Bowl have been called off due to unplayable pitches amid an ongoing orange weather warning issued by Met Éireann for heavy rain.

Both games will now be played on Sunday, with the Rovers v Drogheda set for 8pm in Tallaght Stadium, while UCD and Cork City is down for a 3pm kick-off at the UCD Bowl.

League leaders Shamrock Rovers were due to play a rescheduled Premier Division game away to Cork City at Turners Cross on Monday, but that game has been put back a week to Monday, October 30th, with a kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

The match between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park is still set to go ahead at 7.45pm, with the Bohemians Twitter/X saying: “It’s bucketing down in Phibsboro all day but the pitch at Dalymount is in good condition with no surface water. We will continue monitor but fully expect our league game tonight v @stpatsfc to go ahead. They don’t make pitches like they used to ...

READ MORE

The First Division game between Bray Wanderers against Finn Harps is set to go ahead after the Carlisle Grounds passed the pitch inspection held at 1.30pm.The pitch will continue to be monitored in the lead-up to the 7.45pm kick-off.

A status orange rain warning has been issued for Dublin and Wicklow. Spells of heavy rain, with local flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility are forecast under the warning, which is in place until 8am on Saturday.