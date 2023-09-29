Klopp re-energised and excited by new-look Liverpool’s prospects

Jürgen Klopp says Liverpool’s new-look team have re-energised him and will get a platform to “create their own destiny” thanks to the club’s stability.

Liverpool take a seven-game winning run to Tottenham on Saturday with their midfield revived by this summer’s recruitment and Darwin Núñez an increasing influence in attack.

“I’m happy that we at least look like we are a proper part of the race rather than a visitor,” said Klopp, who has Trent Alexander-Arnold available after a hamstring injury.

This week Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, ended its search for fresh investment after selling a minority stake in the club to the private equity firm Dynasty Equity. Klopp believes long-term stability at the top is important to a young, recently-constructed team realising their potential in the coming years, although he is already feeling the benefit of the summer changes.

The Liverpool manager said: “I had seven years at Dortmund and when I left there it was a moment where change was needed. We would have had to change players in different roles or the manager, so I left and they changed a lot anyway. It is not the first time I was allowed to do something like that [oversee change] and I love it. It gives me completely new energy, it’s great, and this team has a completely new set-up.

“I loved everything about the seven years before but obviously we all need energy sources and looking at these faces every day to see how much they enjoy the new challenge gives me energy as well. I know it is only words but it does feel like that. We don’t want to compare [with the past], we try to give this team a chance to create their own destiny. That is what we decided, that is what we live now and that is how it works so far. I don’t know where it will lead to but it is good fun anyway.”

The Dynasty deal is worth between $100m-$200m (£82m-£164m) and will pay off existing debts and capital expenditure rather than swelling Klopp’s transfer budget. Klopp, however, admits his spending power goes hand in hand with a well-run club, and says he does not need £200m to make the team competitive anyway.

“I can understand that people see money in football as all about spending and I get that,” he said.

“I am part of that as well and in moments I want to spend money. But we should not forget we are building a new stand, we built the Main Stand, a training ground and we bought Melwood back. That is a lot of stuff that will keep the club in a healthy state for a long, long time.

“It’s not that we need a budget of £200m to spend on the team but the better place we are in, the more we can spend anyway. We are in a year where we don’t play Champions League, which is a massive financial blow for a football club, but we invested and improved the team anyway in the summer.”