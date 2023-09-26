Denise O’Sullivan ‘like playing with Kevin de Bruyne’ as she stars against Hungary

Job done. And Eileen Gleeson, who’d hardly stopped beaming since Saturday at the Aviva, was all smiles again. And little wonder: “Six points, seven goals, two clean sheets, top of the table, happy days.”

Will she be in charge for next month’s games against Albania? “I’m not told anything, the full focus shifts to those games, they come around really quickly, so whether it is me or somebody new, we’ll still be able to share information, pass things on and keep the battle going. We’ll just make sure the team is ready, regardless of who might be in charge.”

The fact that all four of Ireland’s goals came from open play, when set-pieces have been the chief source of joy for so long, brought no small pleasure to player of the match Denise O’Sullivan.

“And four different scorers too, Caitlin [Hayes] getting her first, there are so many positives to take away.”

READ MORE

“We’re trying new things, a new style of play, the team is coming together, we rallied around each other and we’re really enjoying the football right now. It’s working so far but we have a lot to improve on as a team. We have some quality players and we only want to keep getting better and better. That is the attitude of this team.”

O’Sullivan earned a sizeable chunk of praise from Carusa after: “It’s like playing with Kevin de Bruyne, you just make the runs, and she finds you. She’s awesome.”

Like O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe is loving her new found freedom on the pitch, the captain playing up top in the second half alongside O’Sullivan and just off Kyra Carusa.

“Yeah, I’m really enjoying it,” she said. “You can see the smile on my face. I might be cranky a couple of times, but I love the freedom to roll in from the left and find the spaces. Playing close to Denise has been good.”

Denise O'Sullivan gets the goal her performance deserved. It's 4-0, Ireland, And that, as they say, is that...#RTESoccer

📺 Watch Live 👉 https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻 Listen In 👉 @GameOn2FM

📱 Follow Updates: 👉 https://t.co/c5dHi6t3Pt pic.twitter.com/LPiJTNnJuk — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 26, 2023

“But you can see that we’re all enjoying ourselves, and looking forward to developing this attacking side of our game.”

Is she surprised by how quickly this new formation has clicked? “No, I’m not surprised. We’ve always had a hunger for playing attacking football. We’ve such quality players who can score, link up and play in small spaces. We’ve got Denise O’Sullivan, one of the best pocket players in the world, in my opinion.”

For her goal, had she spotted the Hungarian goalkeeper off the line? “Yeah, I do my due diligence before the game, watching goalkeepers. I had my eye on her from the warm-up. I saw it roll out and sometimes they’re just asking to be hit.”