Armstrong returns as Ireland U21s aim to take another small step towards Euros

Sinclair Armstrong is available for Ireland under-21's match against San Marino on Tuesday after making his senior debut against the Netherlands on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

European under-21 championships qualifier: Republic of Ireland v San Marino, Turner’s Cross, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Ireland debutant Sinclair Armstrong is set for a return to the green jersey on Tuesday at Turner’s Cross after rejoining Jim Crawford’s under-21 squad.

The QPR striker bagged his first Championship goal last month and will hope to open his under-21 account against Group A minnows San Marino.

His team-mates were delighted to welcome him back to their Fota Island base after celebrating his late introduction against the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday night.

“There was applause and cheering from our group when he got on. That’s a snapshot of what the players think of him. He’s an infectious character, to say the least,” said Crawford.

“I have no doubt after playing in front of a packed stadium on Sunday that it would be no problem for him to come down here to Turner’s Cross, work hard, and get on the scoresheet to help the team get the three points.

“I’m just delighted he’s coming back.”

Asked what was so endearing about Armstrong’s personality, Crawford replied: “I don’t smile very often but he makes me smile.

“He’s just a funny man. I had a Zoom call with him just before the camp and he made me laugh over the Zoom call. He’s great around the place. He’s energetic.

“But what I love about him is when he gets on the grass, he’s serious. I ask him about QPR, talking about having conversations with Les Ferdinand about improving his goalscoring. He’s somebody who just wants to improve.

“I went to watch him for QPR and unfortunately that morning he had a little bit of a hamstring issue and he didn’t play. So I sat in the stands with him and when QPR scored a goal he was jumping up and down off his seat.

“He’s bubbly and a fantastic fella but also very professional when it comes to his football.”

Aidomo Emakhu celebrates scoring the decisive goal in Ireland's 3-2 win over Turkey. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

His team-mates excelled despite Armstrong’s late absence against Turkey, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Crawford will have to make at least one change after Seán Roughan’s red card during the stoppage-time celebrations but he may not stop there.

“I would have no hesitations on changing the team around. Players can’t rest on their laurels saying ‘we beat Turkey so I’m going to stay in the team’. There will be changes made for the game. We’ve got to freshen it up.

“I spoke to Seán. He’s got his red card and deservedly so. It’s disappointing. He was sorry. It’s something that he needs to learn fast because the last thing we want is anybody suspended for big games coming up, whether it’s Norway or Italy.”

Like their senior team, San Marino have consistently struggled at under-21 level. They haven’t scored a goal in 26 games dating back to 2017 and haven’t won a game since 2013.

They lost 7-0 to Norway on Thursday but Ireland’s draw with Luxembourg in the last campaign has Crawford’s guard up.

“There are no easy games in international football. San Marino are going to bring a different type of challenge to us. They are quite effective on the counter. The players are well aware of that.

“They will defend deep and get bodies behind the ball. It’s up to us to break them down.”