Chiedozie Ogbene: ‘I wouldn’t fault the effort, we came up against a world class team’

Chiedozie Ogbene watches as hit header is saved in the second half of Ireland's defeat. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene says Ireland must refocus immediately to try get a positive result against the Netherlands in Dublin on Sunday night.

Ireland slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Paris on Thursday night, but Ogbene – who was Ireland’s standout performer against France – says the mood in the camp is already to try pick up a victory against the Dutch.

“I think we gave everything out there, we just came up short,” said the Luton player. “I wouldn’t fault the effort, we came up against a world class team, everybody tried their best, we tried to implement our game.

“Overall I’m disappointed with the result but I won’t fault the effort. Today is done now, we just have to look forward to Sunday.

“Proud of the team and everybody who came out here to support us, the supporters who came out in abundance and support us through thick and thin. We just hope we can go out on Sunday and get a positive result for the nation.”

Ogbene was one of Ireland’s few attacking threats in Paris. He was positive from the very outset and got in the box for Ireland’s best scoring chance when he hit the target with a header in the second half.

“I tried to redirect it from where it was coming from, I just didn’t get enough power,” he said.

“Obviously being there first and foremost is a positive, I’m just disappointed myself, if I could have got more power in the header maybe we’d score and things could have changed.”

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny conceded his side were second best against a superb French side and echoed Ogbene’s feelings that all the chips are on the table now against the Dutch.

“They (France) were too good for us, they are a brilliant team,” said Kenny. “France are one of the best two teams in the world, some really cutting edge players.

“From our point of view it’s all about Sunday, and that’s the main objective. It is a big game, we do need a victory.”