Ireland v France: Live updates of Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris

The great Kylian Mbappé must be looking forward to captaining his national team at his club’s home ground. He’s started the season averaging a goal every 44 minutes for PSG. Let’s just hope this one doesn’t get ugly.

Ken Early isn’t given Kenny’s team much hope tonight. With so many key players injured, he’s worried it could get get ugly...

[ Ken Early: Loss of key men feels like a bad punchline for Ireland and Kenny ]

The thoughts of Stephen Kenny, talking after his team announcement ...

The Irish team is out ...

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.

Looks as though Browne will play right wing back. With Ogbene up top playing off Idah. That’s a strong French side, all the big names in from the start. Nine of the 11 who started the World Cup final.

And the highlights from that game, those late saves were top class ...

At the end of March, Ireland came so close to getting a draw from the group opener against France in Dublin. In a really promising performance, Mbappé was barely involved and only for some brilliant late saves by visiting goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Ireland would’ve taken a deserved point from the night’s effort.

Some Irish players – Seamus Coleman, Nathan Collins – appeared furious at the end. Maybe that anger will be the fuel that drives Ireland through the rest of this group. But whether we are angry, sad, proud or defiant, none of it will matter unless we can quit our doomed love affair with the sideways pass, and start thinking about playing some diagonal ones instead.

Check out Ken Early’s reaction piece from that game in full here

And a look back at Ireland’s results so far and the remaining fixtures in Group B ...

A quick look here at the Group B table as it stands ...

With Greece, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in a three-way battle for a playoff position, here’s a bit of a breakdown of how things stand after four games ...

[ Group B state of play: Dramatic upturn in form required for Ireland’s survival ]

The big (big, bad) news for Ireland is the loss of Evan Ferguson. Fresh from bagging a hat-trick against Newcastle for Brighton, hopes were high he could provide some well needed magic for the boys in green, but a knee injury has ruled him out of the international window.

Stephen Kenny gave some background to the injury, explaining it wasn’t picked up in the Newcastle game but rather something he’s been playing on ...

[ Stephen Kenny confirms Evan Ferguson’s knee injury was not sustained in Newcastle game ]

Check out David Gorman’s All You Need To Know Guide below ...

And Gavin Cummiskey’s preview and predicted line-ups ...

In football terms, Ireland is the proverbial dirt on French shoes. A perfect scenario for an ambush, or a dose of cold realism. The latter is more likely, simply because France “escaped” Dublin with a win last March thanks to a “spectacular” save by Mike Maignan off Nathan Collins’s bullet header in the 90th minute ...

Hello and Welcome ... While the imminent Rugby World Cup kick-off in France has dominated most of the sporting headlines this week, and even occupied the Stade de France, Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier tonight against the French at Parc de Princes is a huge game and certainly not one to be overshadowed by the rugby action.

With Ireland facing one of the best sides on the planet, featuring arguably the world’s best player in Kylian Mbappé, in search of crucial points as they aim to qualify for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. This is definitely a big one, and things get under way at 7.45pm Irish time.

Stephen Kenny’s team take on the World Cup finalists in Paris, five months after almost earning a draw in Dublin. This will be Ireland’s fourth game in Group B, so far they only have three points and are in need of a big result either tonight or against the Netherlands on Sunday, to keep qualification hopes alive. They will have to do so without star striker Evan Ferguson who has been ruled out with a knee injury, and while the rugby team go into this weekend as the best ranked side in the world, a draw for the football team tonight would be seen as a brilliant result.

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!

Euro 2024 Group B qualifier: France v Republic of Ireland, Parc des Princes, Thursday, 7.45pm Irish time – Live RTÉ2