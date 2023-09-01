Transfer deadline day live updates: The biggest transfer news and deals

Some deals completed earlier in the day...

Manchester United have signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbache for €5m on a four-year deal with an option of another 12 months, the 25-year-old goalkeeper replacing Dean Henderson who joined Crystal Palace earlier in the week. (Guardian)

Aston Villa have confirmed the loan signing of French international Clément Lenglet. The centre-back joins Villa from Barcelona and returns to the Premier League having spent last term on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Japhet Tanganga has left Tottenham to join Augsburg on loan deal with €6m loan fee.

Spurs agree fee for Brennan Johnson

🚨 The fee Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson is actually £47.5m fixed - with no add-ons. Included in the deal is also a 10% sell-on clause to #NFFC if #THFC trade the Wales international attacker at a later date @TheAthleticFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/1xeztJ7Aym — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay Nottingham Forest £47.5m for Brennan Johnson. He is travelling to London for a medical. Spurs are also making a late attempt to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but that’s reportedly dependent on Spurs selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Nunes and Palmer secure deals as Chelsea’s spending shows no signs of stopping

Chelsea have bolstered their attacking options by completing the initial £40m signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City, who in turn have added Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m to their squad, the midfielder becoming the champions’ fourth major summer signing.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” said Palmer. “I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

Nunes said: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time. The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn’t turn down.” The 25-year-old’s transfer follows Nunes’s refusing to train at Wolves to force the move through.

Chelsea are also monitoring the Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is suspended until January after breaching the English Football Association’s betting regulations. (Guardian)

Bayern Munich signing defensive midfielder João Palhinha

According to reports Bayern have completed a deal for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha who was one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders last season. He is in Munich for medical tests with personal terms agreed on a five year deal. The London club are looking at Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay as possible replacements.

Nottingham Forest on verge of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has passed his Nottingham Forest medical ahead of completing a reported £8m transfer from Chelsea.

Everton selling Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi looks set to join Fulham from Everton for £20m plus add-ons. He is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, and was on of the club’s best players last season.

Manchester United close to completing deal for defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Journalist Fabrizio Romano says the Moroccan has already completed the first part of his medical tests and he is now set to fly to Manchester in order to complete a €10m loan move from Italian club Fiorentina.

🇪🇸➡️🔴



Sergio Reguilon has signed up for the 2023/24 season! 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023

Sergio Reguilón has also joined the club from Tottenham on a loan deal. Team manager Erik ten Hag commented on the news: “He is here, he trained. Yes [he will also be available for Sunday].”

Liverpool set to finalise deal for Bayern Munich midfielder

Liverpool are set to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a deal worth an initial €40m (£34.25m) and a further €5m in add-ons. The Dutch international is poised to sign a five-year contract and is currently undergoing his medical.

Ryan Gravenberch, completing medical tests as new Liverpool player then set to sign his five year deal 🔴🇳🇱 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Ansu Fati joins Brighton on loan

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old made 36 La Liga appearances last season for the Catalan club, as they secured their first title for four years.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said, “This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Technical director David Weir added: “We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age.”

Liverpool reject staggering £150m offer for Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

Liverpool have received and rejected their first serious offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, a £100m fee rising to a staggering £150m with add-ons.

Salah, 31, has two years remaining on the £350,000-a-week contract he signed with Liverpool only last year.

Speaking on Friday morning, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claimed he was unaware of any bids for his star forward but admitted the threat from the Saudi Pro League to the European transfer market had to be taken seriously.

Hello and welcome ... It’s transfer deadline day and we are going to keep you up to date with all of the day’s biggest transfer news and deals in the one place. The summer transfer window in England opened on Wednesday June 14th and will close tonight at 11pm. And already today it’s been a busy one.

Liverpool and Manchester United look to finally be securing their midfield targets. Jurgen Klopp’s team have also rejected a huge offer for Mohamed Salah in a busy day on Merseyside. Chelsea’s spending continues, there’s outgoing and incomings at Manchester City, while Tottenham are looking to make some last minute deals. Some big news for Brighton fans too ...

Europe’s top five leagues will also close their transfer window tonight, but our focus will be on the Premier League teams. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!