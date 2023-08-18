FAI Cup: Daryl Horgan on target as Dundalk into the quarter-finals

Daryl Horgan scored his first goal on his return to Dundalk as they beat Bray Wanderers 1-0 at the Carlisle Grounds to book their passage through to the FAI Cup quarterfinals.

It took Stephen O’Donnell’s Premier Division side 86 minutes to break Bray’s resistance. Connor Malley’s cross was knocked down by Patrick Hoban for Horgan’s shot to loop to the net over goalkeeper Matt Connor via a deflection off Wanderers defender Cole Omorehionwan

James Clarke scored twice as Bohemians cruised to a 6-0 win over Munster Senior League side Rockmount at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians were ahead after 18 minutes, Clarke taking fellow midfielder Adam McDonnell’s pass to shoot home. In-form Jonathan Afolabi doubled the lead five minutes later when finishing from Danny Grant’s cross. Clarke then added his second in first half stoppage time with a superb curling shot.

Substitute Declan McDaid pounced on a defensive error to make it 4-0 early in the second half before winger Kris Twardek tapped home after Rockmount goalkeeper David Browne failed to collect a John O’Sullivan cross. McDonnell completed the rout with a free kick from a tight angle five minutes from time.

Kyle Robinson scored the only goal of the game after 10 minutes at Mounthawk Park as Drogheda United beat First Division newcomers Kerry FC. Conor Kane and Dayle Rooney combined to set up striker Robinson to score from close range.

Despite having dropped to second bottom of the First Division, Finn Harps made short work of dispatching Leinster Senior League side Skerries Town 5-0 in Ballybofey. Dave Rogers’ side had the perfect start with the lead goal after just three minutes. BJ Banda did well on the left to cross. And though Ryan Flood’s shot was blocked, the ball broke for Max Hutchison who drove it home.

Flood doubled the lead on 18 minutes, smashing home a free kick from some 30 yards. Patrick Ferry increased Harps’ lead within two minutes of the second half before a swift counterattack resulted in Banda setting up substitute Sean O’Donnell to score. Flood got his second of the night on the hour when cutting in from the right to fire home.

The Munster derby between Cork City and Waterford was postponed after the pitch at Turner’s Cross was deemed unplayable following a second inspection. The game has been rescheduled for this coming Monday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

UCD and Galway United must also meet again after their clash at the UCD Bowl was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch. The game is also due to be replayed back at the UCD Bowl on Monday night.

Whether it resumes from the second half, with Galway retaining their 2-0 lead, or they must play the full 90 minutes again remains to be decided.

Galway had punished sloppy defending in the atrocious conditions of wind and rain to take the lead on 16 minutes.

UCD goalkeeper Kian Moore, in attempting to prevent a corner from a deflected cross, succeeded in merely parrying it into the feet of Stephen Walsh whose pull back was turned home by Ed McCarthy.

They doubled their lead on 33 minutes. Evan O’Connor threaded Ryan Manning in to finish well when drilling low into the far corner of Moore’s net. With no let up in the rain, referee Rob Harvey inspected the pitch ahead of the restart and called it off.