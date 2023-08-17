Dundalk wary of Bray challenge as they target cup progress

Ian Ryan, Bray Wanderers manager: 'We want to compete. We want to get through to the next round. It’s as simple as that.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Lacking form and with no expectation on them as a First Division side whose priority is chasing a promotion play-off place, Bray Wanderers are nonetheless determined to give Dundalk a game at the Carlisle Grounds tonight.

“It’s a big opportunity more so than anything else for us,” said Bray head coach Ian Ryan whose side’s only win in their last eight games came against Donegal non-league side Cockhill Celtic in the last round.

“We want to do well. We’re not there just to make up the numbers. We want to compete. We want to get through to the next round. It’s as simple as that.

“We know what we are up against. They are a far superior team at the minute. They are a team that has just played in Europe. We know what we are up against. But we’ll give it a go.

“We’re massive underdogs. The pressure is on Dundalk to win against a First Division team. But we can use that to our advantage. Hopefully, there’s a big crowd and atmosphere. And we give them something to shout about.”

Captain Dave Webster returns from suspension to help shore up Wanderers’ defence alongside Dane Massey who won the cup three times while at Dundalk.

Fifth in the Premier Division and challenging to qualify for Europe once again, Dundalk would naturally like to maintain their quest on two fronts with a win.

“It’s a tough place to go, but there is a big carrot at the end of it,” said Stephen O’Donnell, conscious of having been beaten away to First Division oufit Waterford last season.

“They’ve a good calibre of player, a lot of whom feel they should be playing at Premier Division level and they’ll want to show that. We have to guard against that,” added O’Donnell, a four-time cup winner as both player and manager, of the threat Bray pose. “The aim is to be in the bowl for the quarter-finals.”

Elsewhere, the top two First Division sides may harbour ambitions of also being in the draw for the last eight.

Galway United, the runaway leaders of the second tier, travel to Premier Division bottom side UCD with a score to settle having lost to them at home at the same stage of the competition last year.

Second-placed Waterford go to struggling Cork City who are without a league win in eight games and desperate for a lift in their battle to avoid the promotion/relegation playoff spot which could well be against the same opponents.

Friday’s FAI Cup second round fixtures

(7.45 unless stated)

Bohemians v Rockmount

Bray Wanderers v Dundalk

Cork City v Waterford

Finn Harps v Skerries Town (8.0)

Kerry FC v Drogheda United

UCD v Galway United