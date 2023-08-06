Harry Wood’s equaliser keeps Shelbourne’s European hopes alive after draw in Dundalk

Dundalk 1 Shelbourne 1

An 83rd-minute strike from Harry Wood kept Shelbourne in the hunt for Europe next season as they earned a share of the spoils with Dundalk at Oriel Park in Sunday’s Airtricity League Premier Division encounter.

Less than 72 hours after seeing his side bow out of Europe to Icelandic side KA Akureyri, Stephen O’Donnell made seven changes. But it looked like one of the survivors would prove the match winner, with John Martin firing the Lilywhites ahead with a stunning 39th-minute free kick that flashed past Conor Kearns to the top right-hand corner.

The home side had plenty of chances to add to their advantage after that with Greg Sloggett having an effort touched around the post by Kearns before substitute Ryan O’Kane fired just over after a mazy run in from the left.

The second goal didn’t arrive, however, with on-loan Hull City player Wood – who turned 21 on Wednesday – popping up with his second goal in as many matches to earn Damien Duff’s side a deserved point as he cut in from the left to fire a shot across Nathan Shepperd to the bottom right-hand corner seven minutes from the end.

READ MORE

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Brownlie (Hoban, 76), Annesley, McCourt (O’Kane, 63); Sloggett, Yli-Kokko, Horgan; Elliott (Kelly, 63), Martin (Boyle, 77).

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; JR Wilson (Hakiki, 61), Quinn (Barrett, H-T), Molloy, Griffin, Tyreke Wilson; Caffrey, Coyle (Farrell, 72), Lunney, Wood; Moylan (Jarvis, 61).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).