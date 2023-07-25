Women’s World Cup: Nothing less than a draw will do Ireland against Olympic champions Canada

World Cup Group B: Canada v Ireland, Perth Rectangular stadium, Wednesday, 1pm Irish time (Live RTÉ 2)

Another World Cup match and another key Irish player is struggling with injury. Veteran defender Louise Quinn must undergo a fitness test on an undefined foot problem, described by the 33 year old as a “landing” injury.

Quinn’s late withdrawal would throw plans into disarray ahead of their second Group B game against Canada at a rainswept Perth Rectangular stadium.

Ireland face the Olympic champions, needing at least a point to keep hopes alive of reaching the last 16, where England should be waiting for them in Brisbane.

“We are a bit concerned,” admitted manager Vera Pauw. “We think that she can play but we are always honest also. She is going to train and we will see how far she gets.”

READ MORE

Quinn, who has 106 caps and 15 goals for her country, damaged her left foot in the latter stages of last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Australia in Sydney.

“Plan B is ready,” said Pauw. “The injury is not straightforward. We are relying on how she reacts to the next training session.”

Fourteen minutes before Pauw’s press conference, the FAI declared Quinn “available for selection.” If the Birmingham City skipper fails to recover, Claire O’Riordan could be drafted into the line-up with Megan Connolly shifting to the middle of a back five.

[ D’oh Canada! Women players aim to thrive again despite officials’ failings ]

Meanwhile, the Canadians have ramped up the narrative around Ireland and specifically captain Katie McCabe being overly aggressive in the tackle.

The Australian media took a swipe after their opening World Cup opponents had the cheek to mix it with their beloved Matildas. McCabe came under the spotlight for giving as good as she got in a full blooded affair with commentary overlooking the fact that she was blown for one foul and, in total, Brazilian referee Edina Alvez showed Ireland just one yellow card, to Denise O’Sullivan for dissent.

Perception can so easily turn into reality. The Canadians took up the baton on Tuesday in Perth. Question after question about “physicality” were lapped up by Canada coach Bev Priestman and new Chelsea signing Ashley Lawrence.

“I think from my perspective we have to match it,” said Priestman before adding: “[Ireland are a] horrible team to play against and that’s what we pride ourselves on so we one million per cent we have to match that first.

“It’s probably a two-way street. Ultimately we have to stay with the process, stay clear headed because there are parts of the Irish team where if you’re not careful you can be drawn into that and it can take you down a route that can take you off-task. We’ve got the experience in the team to right that and bring out our quality when it matters.”

There was more.

“We have prepared for Ireland and especially the physicality,” said Lawrence. “We are going into this game like any game. It’s a World Cup so everyone is going to be going into every tackle, wanting it, fighting for every ball.

Canada manager Bev Priestman believes Ireland - and her own side - are both 'horrible teams to play against #wwc2023 #coygig pic.twitter.com/PjQOvgMce9 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 25, 2023

“We have analysed the key players like Katie McCabe, but we know we have to be ready for any battle out there. We are going to match that physicality, but also show our composure and calmness on the ball, and hopefully get into the final third and create some chances.”

On they went, until it was suggested that the Canucks coach, player and media might be directing their comments at Argentinian referee Laura Fortunato. This softened the Canadian cough.

“Listen, I agree with you in some ways,” said Priestman. “Tactically, Ireland are well organised. I think they do what Canada does by putting their body on the line for their country. Credit to them for doing that.

“Katie McCabe can be an aggressive player, but she is a top player in a top league, in England, so yeah I think they are organised but all credit to them it has got them to where they are at. I think we can respect that.”

Aggressive became organised. When Priestland was asked to clarify her suggestion that McCabe “can be an aggressive” player, the 37 year-old English born coach changed her tune.

Can you survive in the Women’s Super League if you are not an aggressive player? “No,” she replied. “I think Katie McCabe is a top player. We are not scouting her because she is aggressive, we are scouting her because she puts good crosses in. We’ve got respect for Ireland for that. There is a reason they have got the results they have got.”

Pauw’s football periodisation methodology conditions players to hit certain markers at a major tournament and maintain those levels. Essentially it is about rhythm. This makes it increasingly unlikely that the nine unused substitutes against Australia, which includes Amber Barrett, will be considered ready for Canada.

It may be flogging a dead horse this stage, but Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell could be rounding into peak fitness round now. Instead they are sitting at home watching events unfold after the controversial call by Pauw to pick inexperienced duo Marissa Sheva and Izzy Atkinson.

Campbell would be the ideal selection at left wing back, as it would free McCabe to attack, while overlooking Kiernan’s scoring instinct remains a questionable call.

[ Karen Duggan: It’s only after going behind that Ireland begin to throw the shackles off ]

For Canada, Jessie Fleming is fit again but Chelsea centre half Kadeisha Buchanan missed training. Fleming could replace 40 year-old forward Christine Sinclair, which puts the emphasis on Manchester United’s Adriana Leon to expose the potential loss of Quinn.

CANADA (possible): Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan, Jayde Riviere, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles; Quinn, Deanne Rose, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema; Jessie Fleming; Adriana Leon.

IRELAND (possible): Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Claire O’Riordan, Katie McCabe; Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Abbie Larkin; Kyra Carusa.

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina).