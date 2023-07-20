LIVE Australia v Republic of Ireland: Women’s World Cup opener

BREAKING NEWS: Australia captain Sam Kerr is out of this morning’s World Cup Group B match against Ireland with a calf injury. She picked up the injury in training and will miss the opening two group games. What a blow to the co-hosts!!

If the Matildas’ score early, a boisterous crowd can demand three, four goals. The Irish defence will struggle to contain Kerr and Caitlin Foord, and Fowler off the bench. The evidence is stacked heavily in favour of an Australia victory. Ireland can be, must be, competitive. Batten down the hatches.

predicted starting teams are below ...

AUSTRALIA (possible): Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley; Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Cortnee Vine; Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr (capt).

IRELAND (possible): Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn; Sinead Farrelly, Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa.

Referee: Edina Alvez (Brazil)

Hello and welcome ... Ireland are about to open their World Cup Group B campaign against co-hosts Australia. In the country’s first ever Women’s World Cup fixture, Vera Pauw’s team will be in action in Stadium Australia in Sydney, in front of a sell-out crowd of 75,000 in the redeveloped Olympic ground on this seminal morning for Irish sport.

Australia are making their eighth appearance at a World Cup and have yet to progress past the quarter-final stage but this Matildas side are one of the top teams in the tournament. With Chelsea’s Sam Kerr leading the line up top, they present a massive challenge backed by their home crowd for this opening fixture.

On the injury front Denise O’Sullivan is fit. The midfielder has recovered from the shin injury sustained against Colombia and she trained earlier this week.

Ireland v Australia kicks-off at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11am Irish time.

Ireland v Australia kicks-off at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11am Irish time.

World Cup Group B: Australia v Republic of Ireland, Stadium Australia, Thursday, 11am Irish time (Live RTÉ 2)