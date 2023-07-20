Ireland manager Vera Pauw praises players and game plan that ‘worked perfectly’

Ireland captain Katie McCabe goes down with a hand injury during the World Cup opener against Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

This long overdue introduction to major tournament football for Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan had everything. Except the result they so desperately craved.

McCabe was a bundle of controlled fury, ripping off Ireland’s only two shots on target – yes, one from a corner. Both saved. Replete with black eye and badly swollen ankle, Quinn dominated exchanges and almost scored late on. Also denied.

McCabe and Megan Connolly conjured corners and free-kicks that were parried to safety by increasingly desperate Australians, who deserve enormous credit for outlasting their equals in the sacred art of belligerency.

The chaos unfolded without Sam Kerr. “Sometimes s**t happens,” said Mary Fowler, the 20-year-old who replaced the captain in the Australian line-up. “It was very unfortunate. Sam is a massive player. She means so much to us girls. She means so much to the country.”

Sport remains unforgivingly cruel. Kerr now becomes irrelevant at this World Cup, at least until her lower limb gets reassessed after The Matildas face Nigeria next Thursday.

Ireland cannot care about the face of this tournament being redirected to the physiotherapists table either. They almost stole a precious score draw in Sydney. Still, Canada will feel more than beatable now.

Change seems certain in Vera Pauw’s familiar starting XI ahead of the meeting with the Olympic gold medal winners in Perth on Wednesday. Leanne Kiernan for Marissa Sheva, who struggled in possession before coughing up the penalty that allowed Steph Catley to score the game’s only goal, would be an obvious swap. But the Liverpool striker failed Pauw’s periodisation test.

“Our game plan worked perfectly and tactically we were very well prepared,” said Pauw. “We have a fitness programme called periodisation with Raymond Verheijen and I knew that we would be as fit as we are.

“We stayed snappy and if the game had gone on another 20 minutes we could have gone also. And I think that is a huge advantage that we had because we had more and more space and that gave us the opportunities to press forward and put them under pressure. But in the first half it was impossible because they are so powerful and fast.”

Abbie Larkin, the electric teenager from Ringsend, made the strongest case to start. “We needed to score and Lucy [Quinn] and Abbie did fantastically.”

This contest sizzled from start to finish. “Australia are very powerful, I don’t know how many fouls there were today. But we are a team that is battling, we are Irish, the DNA of the team is to battle.”

Asked about McCabe’s fitness after her she was in the wars on a number of occasions, Pauw said: “She is fine. I heard in my ear [piece] that she had to wrap her fingers.

“Oh can I say that I am so proud of Denise O’Sullivan. Wow. After that challenge to play how she did. I am so proud of her. She is a tough cookie.”