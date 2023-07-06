LIVE Ireland v France: Women’s World Cup warm-up game

Back from the brink: Sinead Farrelly returns to the Ireland team this year from a seven-year exile. The Ireland international remains a natural, even after a car crash, 4½ years of severe concussion and traumatic stress. Read about her story in this Q&A with Gavin Cummiskey:

Most of the build-up to today’s game was about allegations made about Ireland manager Vera Pauw’s coaching methods when managing Houston Dash and her feud with The Athletic.

“This agenda is known, this agenda has been on Twitter, and after the World Cup I will see if I can take legal action,” Pauw revealed. “For now, this strategy works.”

Who is this person? “This person is from the US.” Can you name them? “No.” Why not? “Because I need to see what the legal access can be from that.” Is the person from the Houston Dash. “They are not from the Houston Dash.”

Earlier, Pauw accused The Athletic, a sports website owned by the New York Times, of having an “agenda” against her.

In February, France captain Wendie Renard took an enormous risk when she quit the squad, effectively forcing the federation to choose between her or manager Corinne Diacre. That the six-foot two-inch Lyon defender was sitting in Tallaght Stadium’s new media room yesterday alongside the debonair Hervé Renard tells us who won that skirmish, writes Gavin Cummiskey.

Their new manager is very well respected in the game, and only nine months ago led Saudi Arabia to victory over men’s World Cup champions Argentina in the group stages. “The French are one of the best in the world. We already have the results,” he said. Watch out for forward Kadidiatou Diani, she scored 26 goals in 30 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

France: P. Peyraud-Magnin, M. Lakrar, E. Cascarino, W. Renard (capt), S. Karchaoui, G. Geyoro, S. Toletti, K. Dali, S. Bacha, E. Le Sommer, K. Diani.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s farewell game before taking off to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. A great match it is too, and an excellent test against France, semi-finals in the World Cup and European Championships and full of Champions League players. It’s a full Ireland team for this test, and an expectedly defensive team at that, as Vera Pauw will expect France to play in a similar way to hosts Australia in the first game of the World Cup.

There are first home starts for Marissa Sheva and Sinead Farrelly, while Katie McCabe will captain the side from left-wing back. Megan Connolly comes into the defence, with Kyra Carusa up front. Formation likely to be five at the back, and some variation of those midfielders and forwards depending on where Farrelly lines up As always, Ireland are likely to look to Amber Barrett from the bench if in need of a goal. Here is the Ireland starting line-up:

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Sinead Farrelly, Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva.

France’s team to follow. Ireland and France kicks off at 8pm in Tallaght.