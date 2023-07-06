Ireland v France: Pauw’s masterplan to reveal itself in World Cup warm-up game

Republic of Ireland v France (Tallaght Stadium, 8pm – Live RTÉ2)

Any Irish concerns over manager Vera Pauw’s alleged indiscretions dating back to Houston in 2018 – she categorically denies any wrongdoing – pale into insignificance when compared to what the French Federation has had to cope with in the past 18 months.

Noël Le Graët, the disgraced former FFF president, stepped down in February yet retained his seat on the Fifa Council. That same month France captain Wendie Renard took an enormous risk when she quit the squad, effectively forcing the federation to choose between her or manager Corinne Diacre.

“I’m not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer endorse the current system, far from the requirements required by the highest level,” said Renard. “It is a sad but necessary day to preserve my mental health.”

READ MORE

That the six-foot two-inch Lyon defender was sitting in Tallaght Stadium’s new media room yesterday alongside the debonair Hervé Renard tells us who won that skirmish.

“It was no risk for me,” Renard answered in French. “Football should be pleasure. I took a personal decision for the team. I don’t want to speak about this, I want to move forward.

“We have a new coach and we want a new star on our jersey.”

Coach Renard went viral in Qatar last year, following an accusatory half-time team talk that seemingly inspired Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the many insane results at the men’s World Cup.

“Take your phone and you can make a picture with [Messi] if you want,” he roared as the Arabic translator struggled to keep pace. “Don’t you feel we are able to come back? You don’t feel it?! Come on guys this is the World Cup – give everything!”

It took him three years to turn the Saudis into a decent side. He has three months to work a miracle with Les Bleues.

“The difference in the level of the team,” he smiled. “The French are one of the best in the world. We already have the results.”

France come to Tallaght with serious pedigree having lost to the USA in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and last year’s Euros semi to Germany.

“So it is a great team,” he added. “We just have to believe in ourselves.”

There was another sinister incident in 2022, involving former Paris Saint Germain players Kheira Hamraoui and Aminata Diallo that the New York Times has compared to the Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan figure-skating controversy.

Despite all this turmoil, the French have barely missed a beat with a fascinating final warm-up match against Australia in Melbourne next Friday.

Ireland, of course, open their World Cup against host nation The Matildas on July 20th. There is a behind closed doors game against Colombia in Brisbane next week but this is the challenge players like skipper Katie McCabe desperately need to regain some match fitness.

Chloe Mustaki: in line to start against France. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Pauw will play her strongest side. That means Courtney Brosnan in goal with Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey possibly joined by Chloe Mustaki or Claire O’Riordan on the left of three centre halves. However, Megan Connolly will probably start ahead of them despite her obvious value in midfield.

The wing backs are set in stone. McCabe on the left and Heather Payne to fly up and down the right. If these natural attacking players are forced to become defenders in Tallaght expect to see an ultra defensive back five against Australia and Olympic champions Canada five days later in Perth.

The Pauw system lives and dies on the wing backs getting high up the pitch while staying connected to what looks like a packed midfield, where Denise O’Sullivan operates as the holding player who can spring American-born duo Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva into action on their home debuts.

If Sheva struggles to make an impact then Abbie Larkin could be the surprise star of this summer. The 18-year-old has made visible strides on every performance.

It has been widely noted that Leanne Kiernan was deemed surplus to requirements after an injury disrupted year so the Liverpool striker will be replaced up front by Kyra Carusa. The ball must stick to the California-born forward.

The Irish masterplan is about to reveal itself. Not much is going to change from how the team set up against Sweden last year. After an unlucky 1-0 loss at home, McCabe, O’Sullivan and Brosnan inspired an unforgettable draw in Gothenburg. That’s the high watermark Ireland must rediscover to be competitive against the fifth best team in the world.

Ireland (possible): Brosnan (Everton); Payne (Unattached), Fahey (Liverpool), Quinn (Birmingham City), Mustaki (Bristol City), McCabe (Arsenal); Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Connolly (Unattached), Sheva (Washington Spirit); Carusa (London City Lionesses).