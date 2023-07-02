Liverpool sign Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in £60m deal

Leipzig's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (right) celebrates scoring during the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin, Germany, on June 3th, 2023. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

Liverpool have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a £60 million deal, subject to a work permit.

The 22-year-old Hungary international has signed a five-year contract, arriving fresh off the back of an excellent season in which he tallied six goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai is the second signing of the summer for Liverpool and another reinforcement in midfield following the £35 million arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Jürgen Klopp views the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a similar multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility.

With Liverpool having spoken to the player’s representatives earlier this week, the move advanced quickly. Liverpool triggered his release clause, which was set to expire on Friday, at the last minute.

Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable alternative to Mason Mount. Liverpool were interested in the Chelsea midfielder as he entered the final 12 months of his contract, but he proved to be a more expensive option involving less straightforward negotiations.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. He said he had seen Szoboszlai first hand when the midfielder was a teenager at Red Bull Salzburg. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“The last three or four days went really long, it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started,” Szoboszlai told the club’s website. “[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai helped Leipzig win back-to-back German cups, and scored their second goal as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in last season’s final in early June.

A setpiece specialist with an eye for goal and the ability to play across the midfield, Szoboszlai will wear the No 8 shirt once worn by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and recently vacated by Naby Keïta.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he had seen Szoboszlai first hand when the midfielder was a teenager at Red Bull Salzburg, adding that he had made great strides since in the Bundesliga while also captaining Hungary at a young age.

“These are proper positives and this is even before we even think about his qualities as a footballer,” Klopp said. “I will not say too much about them at this stage except they are definitely the kind which will hopefully bring a lot of enjoyment and also help us to get results.

“There is no pressure, though. Dominik is still a very young player. He has so much development ahead of him and this means it makes sense for us all to be patient and to give him the time and space to allow his talent to come through within our team.”