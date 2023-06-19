Ireland 3 Gibraltar 0: How the Irish players rated

1 Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) Easily dealt with a soft flicked header in the 18th minute and was called upon following a Gibraltar corner in the second half as well, but it was largely an uneventful night for Ireland’s goalkeeper. Rating: 6

12 Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Collins was a central figure last Friday in Athens, but this was a far more sedate affair for the Wolves player, who was withdrawn at half-time as Ireland changed their tactical approach. Rating: 4

5 John Egan (Sheffield United) A comfortable night for Egan at the centre of Ireland’s back three in the first half. They switched to a back four in the second half but Gibraltar’s lack of attacking threat remained unchanged throughout. Rating: 5

4 Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion) Got caught out in the 69th minute when he failed to clear his lines quickly, leading to a passage of play where Gibraltar won a corner and Bazunu was called upon to make a couple of saves. Rating: 5

17 Jason Knight (Derby County) Whatever threat Ireland carried in the first half mostly came down Knight’s right flank. He was busy throughout and whipped in a beautifully weighted pass in the first half, but Obafemi failed to take advantage. Was always looking to create opportunities. Rating: 8

21 Will Smallbone (Southampton) Didn’t bring the creative spark Ireland wanted in the first half but was more influential after the break before getting replaced by Alan Browne. Smallbone’s free kick was deflected for Johnston’s opener. Rating: 5

6 Josh Cullen (Burnley) Ireland looked far more comfortable and cohesive after the break and the change in approach certainly seemed to spark Cullen to life. He got around the pitch and was able to link the play more effectively. Rating: 6

18 Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic) Brought a good save from Coleing with a rasping shot from the edge of the box in the closing stages of the first half. Also hit the target with the first shot of the game and had a header graze the woodwork late on. Rating: 6

11 James McClean (Wigan Athletic) McClean tried to inject energy down the left during a poor first half by Ireland and on the night of his 100th cap he delivered the cross for Ferguson’s 59th minute goal. Almost hit the target himself in the second half but his shot was deflected for a corner. Rating: 7

9 Michael Obafemi (Burnley) His touch let him down for much of the evening and he will still be wondering how he failed to connect with Knight’s delivery in the first half. Struggled to bring the ball under control too often. Rating: 4

7 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) Showed his aerial ability by heading home Ireland’s second goal from a McClean cross. Could have had a second late on but Coleing saved. Also had a shot saved in the first half. Ireland are blessed to have a goalscorer growing in confidence. Rating: 7

Substitutes When introduced for the start of the second half, Mikey Johnston certainly brought the dynamism, spark and energy Ireland had lacked in the opening 45 minutes. Johnston capped it with his first international goal. Troy Parrott and Alan Browne also made positive impacts, while Adam Idah netted late on for his first Ireland goal too. Rating: 8

Stephen Kenny The manager’s tactical switch at half-time, changing from a back three to a back four made a significant difference in the flow of the match. He also introduced Johnston for Collins at that stage to try to generate more creativity. The pay-off was almost immediate, but Ireland’s first half display was worryingly flat. Rating: 6