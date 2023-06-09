Aoife Mannion left out of Republic of Ireland training squad

Republic of Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw has named her training squad ahead of the World Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Aoife Mannion has failed to make a 27-strong Republic of Ireland training squad. The Manchester United centre half, who made her debut against China in February, is struggling to recovery from a knee injury ahead of the final 23-woman squad being announced on June 29th.

“Aoife is seeing a knee specialist on Monday and we will know more after that,” explained Ireland manager Vera Pauw. “The vibes are positive that she’ll make this squad. It is tight but possible.

“We have a few issues, which is why we have loaded the squad with 27 players. Leanne Kieran and Niamh Fahey are building up [after injury] and Lily Agg is also fit.”

Irish captain Katie McCabe and the three American based players – Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva and Sinead Farrelly – have also been named but this quartet do not join the squad until after the Zambia friendly at Tallaght stadium on June 22nd.

“The plan is for Katie not to play against Zambia but with Katie you never know,” said Pauw.

The squad will live and train on the UCD campus as part of their build-up.

Ireland WNT training squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)