Cork strike late to beat Bohemians as Hoban equals Dundalk record

Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban celebrates with Cameron Elliott after scoring his team's fourth goal and becoming the joint all-time top scorer for the club. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Cork City 2 Bohemians 1

Cork City made it four wins in a row after edging a gripping League of Ireland Premier Division contest against Bohemians at Turners Cross.

Bohemians got the better of the exchanges in the opening stages of the contest, with Kris Twardek shooting wide from a dangerous position.

City grew into the game and threatened on 30 minutes when a John O’Donovan volley was saved impressively by Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot.

Tunde Owolabi then went close for the home side when he fired just over the crossbar following a fine run towards the box.

In first half stoppage time, James Clarke’s low shot forced a save out of Cork goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran.

After the conclusion of the opening 45 minutes, the sides went in level following what was turning into an evenly matched encounter.

Bohemians came out with attacking intent for the second half. Keith Buckley saw his strike blocked after a good cross to his path by Twardek.

On 65 minutes, City went close when Ruairi Keating was just unable to finish from a lovely ball into the penalty area by Gordon Walker.

Declan McDaid went close to finding the breakthrough for Bohs with a long range shot that went narrowly wide.

But it was City that went into the lead in the 72nd minute. After O’Donovan teed him up in the box, Matt Healy blasted the ball high into the net with a well taken finish beyond the grasp of Talbot.

A fine strike from Matty Healy to give Cork City the lead!



Cork City 1-0 Bohemians

Twardek then missed a golden chance for Bohemians to equalise as he hit the crossbar from a few yards out.

Bohs levelled proceedings in the 87th minute, when Adam McDonnell finished coolly inside the box.

However, City responded in perfect fashion almost instantly and went back ahead less than one minute later.

Daniel Krezic was in the right place at the right time to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

Cork City: Corcoran; Coleman, Healy, Gilchrist (Walker, HT), Owolabi, Bolger, Keating, Honohan, O’Donovan (Krezic, 79), Čustović, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Coffey, 61).

Bohemians: Talbot; Benn (Horton, 68), Nowak, Flores, Coote, Akintunde (McDaid, 67), Radkowski, Clarke (O’Sullivan, 74), Buckley, McDonnell, Twardek.

Referee: Robert Harvey.

Dundalk 4 UCD 1

Patrick Hoban equalled the all-time Dundalk goalscoring record with a brilliant hat-trick to help his side come from behind to beat UCD at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were left shell shocked when the basement club took a seventh minute lead through Jake Doyle, who capitalised on a poor back header by Andy Boyle to score.

However, Hoban ensured this would be no banana skin with a brilliant treble to equal Joey Donnelly’s record of 142 goals for the club as the Louth men claimed their first win in five games.

His first came with an equaliser from the penalty spot on 23 minutes after Johannes Yli-Kokko was caught in the follow through of Alex Nolan’s attempt to clear.

He then provided the assist for Daniel Kelly to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.

The lead was then doubled within eight minutes of the restart when Hoban met Archie Davies’ cross with a bullet header that gave Moore no chance.

The record-equalling goal then arrived on 69 minutes when Hoban met Leahy’s cross for what was his fifth hat-trick for the Lilywhites.

He’ll now look to break the record against Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday, ironically the side whom he scored his first league goal for the club against in April 2013.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies (Muller 78), Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Kelly (Ward 71), Sloggett (Martin 78), Yli-Kokko (Malley 80), O’Kane; Elliott, Hoban (Doyle 71).

UCD: Moore; O’Brien (Bowden 59), Keaney, Osam; Gallagher, Wells, Barr, Norris (Donoghue 59); Nolan (Babb 59), Behan (Kinsella Bishop 9); Doyle.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).