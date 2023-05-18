Pablo Fornals earns West Ham a win and a shot at ending 43-year trophy drought

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's later winner in the Uefa Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar at the Afas Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

AZ Alkmaar 0 West Ham 1 (West Ham win 3-1 on agg)

West Ham are one game from ending their 43-year trophy drought after they kept their heads to sink AZ Alkmaar 1-0 and reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Substitute Pablo Fornals scored a stoppage-time winner to prompt ugly scenes at the final whistle, with West Ham players and coaching staff trying to stop AZ ultras from attacking away fans behind the dugout.

It was a shameful end to a battling performance from the Hammers as they secured a 3-1 victory on aggregate.

A year earlier West Ham had lost the plot at the same stage of the Europa League, crashing out at Eintracht Frankfurt after Aaron Cresswell was sent off and David Moyes booted a ball at a ball boy.

But this time West Ham held on to their composure as they booked a first European final in 47 years, and the chance of some first silverware since the 1980 FA Cup, in Prague on June 7th.