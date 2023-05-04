Séamus Coleman a serious doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month

Everton's Seamus Coleman leaving the pitch on a stretcher after suffering knee ligament damage in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Leicester. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Sean Dyche does not expect Séamus Coleman to return for Everton this season after suffering knee ligament damage in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Everton’s final game of the campaign is at home to Bournemouth on May 28th, but the injury also makes Coleman a major doubt for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar. In just over six weeks Ireland are away to Greece, and three days later on June 19th they host Gibraltar.

Coleman posted on social media to say he had avoided damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, indicating the injury is not as bad as first feared.

But Dyche said it was likely to keep him out of the remaining four fixtures all the same.

READ MORE

[ Why we should all cherish Séamus Coleman for the values he embodies ]

“It’s still a ligament injury that needs sorting,” Dyche said. “Obviously everyone feared it was ACL, it is not so that’s good for him.”

Asked if he would return this term, Dyche added: “I doubt it.”