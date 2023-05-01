Shamrock Rovers leapfrog Derry City into second with commanding away win

Derry City 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Shamrock Rovers leapfrogged Derry City to take up second spot and their slow start to the current campaign has been rectified.

Undefeated on their travels so far, Rovers’ have moved to within four points of bitter rivals Bohemians and given this professional performance at the Brandywell, they appear to be unstoppable with so many riches on and off the field.

In what proved to be a commanding performance, Derry City can have few complaints, their failure to seriously threaten a solid and resolute Rovers defence telling its own story.

Indeed, it was not to be Derry’s day when Ben Doherty failed to convert a late controversial penalty which would have offered only consolation. In short, the visitors controlled the game and that first half superiority reaped two goals, one a classic strike, the second fashioned by a moment of madness by home goalkeeper, Brian Maher.

Watched by senior Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, Rovers used the ball well and while their defence had not been severely tested, Alan Mannus was never troubled.

During the early stages a deep cross field ball from Sadou Diallo found Ryan and his centre found the head of Michael Duffy who failed to take advantage when well placed. For Rovers, a speculative shot from Trevor Clarke was easily saved by Brian Maher as they began to move on the front foot. And press they did when breaking the deadlock on the half-hour with a sublime team goal.

Ronan Finn found Jack Byrne on the left and while his cross was met by the head of Trevor Clarke, it was his superb flick which saw Ritchie Towell produce a deft volley which floated over the head of Maher and into the net.

On the stroke of half-time Derry were severely punished when Maher raced from his goal line to intercept a loose ball, he failed to get there and when the ball was worked to Byrne, the midfielder instinctively let fly from 35 yards, the ball willed into the empty net by the ecstatic nearby Rovers fans.

It appeared to be a moment of madness by Maher despite his intentions to clear the danger.

Two goals to the good, Rovers appeared content to hit on the break as Derry predictably thrust players forward in an effort to reduce the deficit. Rovers were forced to replaced keeper, Mannus, in the 64th minute with what appeared to be a hand injury, Leon Pohls entering the fray.

Derry had a superb chance to reduce the deficit when Jordan McEneff produced a superb cross from the right but fellow substitute, Cian Kavanagh failed to take control of the ball passing the ball tamely to Pohls from point blank range in the 70th minute.

During the latter stages. Derry had been presented with an opportunity to stage a nervous finsh when referee Rob Harvey pointed to the penalty shot when Lee Grace appeared to upend Derry sub. Brandon Kavanagh.

Ben Doherty took possession of the ball and while he netted a penalty against Pat’s he failed to beat Leon Pohls, the reserve keeper diving low to save Doherty’s poor spot-kick.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, Doherty; Diallo (C Kavanagh, 68), O’Reilly; Graydon (B Kavanagh, 82), O’Neill (McEneff, h-t), Duffy; McGonigle (Whelan, h-t).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus (Pohls, 64); Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn, O’Neill, Poom, Clarke (Farrugia, 78); Byrne, Towell; Kenny (Green, 68).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin)