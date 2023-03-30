Everton reassure Sean Dyche over financial fair play

The Premier League's allegation - which Everton denies - of a breach of financial fair play rules came as Sean Dyche is trying to steer the club clear of relegation. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sean Dyche says he has received assurances from Everton that the club is not in breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules. The Premier League last week referred Everton to an independent commission over an alleged breach of its financial fair play rules during the 2021-22 season.

The club, which recorded losses of £371.8m during the three-year period ending in 2021-22 and is due to publish its latest accounts on Friday, said it “strongly contests the allegation” and will defend its position to the commission.

Everton could be fined or docked points if found guilty, although there is no time frame on when the commission will consider the case. The club has been in regular communication with the Premier League over its spending in recent seasons.

Dyche said: “Things before my time, they’ve covered it in the club statement so I’m happy to go along with that and I’m more focused on what happens on the pitch. The club have assured me their statement is correct and the rest will go down to the powers-that-be to do what they have to do.”

READ MORE

He said he did not seek assurances over the club’s finances before replacing Frank Lampard in January. “No, it wouldn’t have mattered to me regardless. It’s Everton Football Club and if they come knocking it is a yes.”

Dyche claimed the uncertainty is unlikely to affect Everton’s transfer strategy, with survival in the Premier League the overriding priority. “Not that I know of,” he said. “At the minute we are really focusing on what’s going on now. Of course there’s background checks for the future, but we are working with the squad now, working to get more points and working to get what we all want, which is to be in the Premier League.”

Everton host Tottenham on Monday when Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again expected to be absent through injury. The striker has not featured since the opening game of Dyche’s reign almost eight weeks ago.