Celtic winger Mikey Johnston declares for Ireland after receiving Fifa clearance

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is set to play a role in Ireland’s upcoming European Championship qualifying campaign after declaring for Stephen Kenny’s side having received his international clearance from Fifa.

Johnston, on loan at Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitória Guimarães this season, is now in line to play in the friendly against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday March 22nd and the opening qualifier against France in Dublin on the following Monday.

Glasgow-born, Johnston qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his grandfather, who was from Derry. The 23-year old made his first-team debut in 2017 and has since gone on to win the Scottish Premiership three times with the Glasgow club, as well as two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Johnston has enjoyed an impressive season for Vitória where he has made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

“I’m delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt,” said Johnston.

“Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots with my grandad hailing from Derry and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me.

“It’s up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact for the team in a big year for the team.

“I’ve always watched the Ireland matches and the atmosphere always looks incredible. I can’t wait to play at the Aviva Stadium and hopefully create some great moments for the team.”

Ireland manager Kenny said: “Mikey is an exciting player, a great individual talent and we’re delighted to see him declare for the Republic of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play at the Aviva Stadium, dribbling in the way that he can and we look forward to helping him fulfil his potential in an Ireland shirt.”

Speaking last week, Kenny outlined how Johnston could fit into the Ireland set-up.

“Mikey has attributes that, to be honest, we probably don’t have in the squad. “A winger of that ilk, a right-footed left winger who can dribble and take people inside or outside and has a good final pass ... I expect him to be important and very much be involved in the campaign ahead.”