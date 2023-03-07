Chris Wilder becomes Watford’s 18th manager since July 2012

Watford have announced Chris Wilder as their new manager on a deal until the end of the season. Photograph: PA

Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic and replaced him with Chris Wilder.

The Croatian, 54, has been relieved of his duties after just six months in charge of the Hornets. Watford, who have won just three matches since Christmas, are ninth in the Championship.

Seventeen minutes after Bilic’s departure was confirmed, Wilder was announced as their new manager. The former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss has been awarded a contract at Vicarage Road until the end of the season. Wilder, 55, joins the club with immediate effect.

Bilic’s departure continues the remarkable churn of managers at Vicarage Road under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade. Wilder becomes the 18th full-time appointment since July 2012.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Ben Manga, the club’s technical director. “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Bilic took over from the axed Rob Edwards in late September with the club in 10th.