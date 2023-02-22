‘Manchester United is his club’: Ten Hag enjoys Ferguson’s advice over dinner

Erik ten Hag has described as “massive” Alex Ferguson’s willingness to impart his knowledge to help the Manchester United manager after they dined together on Tuesday night.

Ten Hag met his predecessor in a restaurant in Wilmslow near to their homes. Ferguson’s 26-and-a-half year reign as United manager ended in 2013 with 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, two European Cups, the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup, the European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

Photo of the night 😍 pic.twitter.com/5qSRckrHja — Oliver Critchlow (@OliverCritchlo1) February 21, 2023

Ten Hag is grateful that Ferguson offered his advice over dinner. “It’s massive,” he said. “I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience – he wants to share it, he wants to help and support. Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. We are [getting on] well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him.”

Ten Hag’s side host Barcelona in Thursday’s Europa League playoff second leg for a last-16 place with the tie poised at 2-2 and then face Newcastle in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. United are also in the title race, trailing Arsenal by five points, having played a match more.

READ MORE

Ten Hag was asked whether his team are receiving the credit they deserve.

“It’s not about credit, it’s about trophies,” he said. “We have the opportunity but the first focus point is the next game and in that league we can’t win a trophy this week.

“We have to go from game to game, keep the same mindset and every day give a better version of ourselves. When you face a big team like Barcelona you have to play your best. We have to give the best performance of the season. We believe in it, we’re looking forward to it, so we have to give a lot of energy.”

Harry Maguire and Antony are expected to have recovered from injury but Anthony Martial remains unavailable. Barcelona will be without their first-choice midfielders Gavi, who is suspended, and Pedri, who is injured.