Ireland v China: Damp squib overtaken by FAI securing USA matches in April

Marissa Sheva of Ireland challenges China's Zhang Lin Yan during the friendly international at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Cadiz. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland 0 China 0

Damp squib in Cadiz. Not to worry, there is good news ahead of Denise O’Sullivan’s 100th cap for the Republic of Ireland. Instead of another lost day in airports, the show comes to O’Sullivan as the FAI have secured World Cup warm-ups against the USA in Austin, Texas on April 8th and in St Louis, Missouri on April 11th.

It does not come much bigger than facing the current world champions on their home turf and twice in three days will put enormous strain on Vera Pauw’s squad simply to remain competitive.

It does not come much smaller than Ireland versus China in front of 30 people, including former Dublin football manager Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey, following a 10-day training camp in Marbella, but some harsh lessons were dished out.

O’Sullivan played like she is mired in preseason. Because she is; the North Carolina Courage skipper’s NWSL campaign does not start for another month. Others cannot use the same excuse.

Pauw signalled beforehand that this was a trial for the new Irish trio, with most of the focus on how Aoife Mannion and Deborah-Anne De La Harpe coped down the right side of Ireland’s defence.

Marissa Sheva looked the part but De La Harpe had a jittery introduction to international football. However, Mannion was calm and comfortable in possession, besides one sloppy pass, with the Manchester United centre half working well with Lou Quinn and Megan Connolly.

Connolly, it can be argued, would better serve the team in her natural midfield position as she struggled in an alien role. She was not alone as every ball sent into Heather Payne in the opening 45 minutes was turned into a Chinese opportunity.

Ireland adopted a more attacking 3-4-2-1 shape in possession with Katie McCabe and 17-year-old Abbie Larkin playing off Payne, before reverting to 5-4-1 when China came at them.

Ireland's Heather Payne challenges China’s Zhang Rui during the friendly international at Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Cadiz, Spain. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Transition, transition!” was the constant demand but O’Sullivan and Lily Agg were outnumbered and overrun by the Asian champions, who lacked the necessary accuracy to hurt Ireland. Wang Shanshan had a clear header from Li Mengwen’s inswinger but she missed the target and Courtney Brosnan saved a weak shot by Yao Lingwei. The Everton goalkeeper also denied Lou Ziahui from point-blank range.

As the Irish players struggled in the conditions – the stadium has the Rock of Gibraltar as a picturesque backdrop – McCabe tore off her left boot and demanded medical attention, giving everyone a much needed water break 10 minutes before half-time.

In a game that was supposed to unveil new methods of scoring, the only goal chance came from a McCabe corner to the back post for Quinn, who smashed a header off the crossbar. That aside, the attack remains heavily dependent on Megan Campbell’s long throw.

The Australian born De La Harpe did not reappear for the second half, as Áine O’Gorman reprised her role at right wing back, while Philadelphia native Sheva replaced Larkin and Agg made way for Ruesha Littlejohn. But the system remained the same and so did the disjointed nature of the contest, although Sheva’s pace and decision making was a boon.

An error by Campbell gifted Chinese substitute Zhang Lin Yan the best chance of the game, forcing an intervention from Quinn’s long limb.

Xao Yuyi had the ball in Brosnan’s net on the hour mark but it was ruled out for offside. Mannion had a similar feeling moments later, as Xu Huan put the ball into her own net only for referee Jason Lee Barcelo to penalise the defender on debut.

Not to worry. The rare sight of Pauw giving Mannion a sustained hug, when replaced by Diane Caldwell, suggests that the 27-year-old Brummie has secured a business class plane ticket to Australia this summer.

Next stop Austin, Texas.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brosnan; Mannion (Caldwell, 69), L Quinn, Connolly; De La Harpe (O’Gorman, h-t), O’Sullivan, Agg (Littlejohn, h-t), Campbell; McCabe, Payne (Carusa, 75), Larkin (Sheva, h-t).

CHINA: Huan; Qiaozhu, Linlin, Xiaoxue, Mengwen; Xin, Rui, Lingwei, Yuyi; Shanshan (Lin Yan, h-t), Jiahui.

Referee: Jason Lee Barcelo (Gibraltar).