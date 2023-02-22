Ireland v China live: Follow the action in the World Cup warm-up game

Ireland team news:

There are debuts for new recruits Aoife Mannion and Deborah-Anne De La Harpe as captain Katie McCabe starts on the wing in a 5-2-3 formation.

Ireland team: Brosnan, De La Harpe, Mannion, Quinn, Connolly, Campbell, Agg, O’Sullivan, Larkin, Payne, McCabe

China team: Xu Huan, Chen Qiaozhu, Wang Linlin, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Mengwen, Zhang Xin, Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Xiao Yuyi, Wang Shanshan, Lou Jiahui

7 mins: China put a bit of pressure on Ireland but they hold out and McCabe wins a free-kick. No shots for either team yet.

Ireland 0 China 0

2 mins: Some early possession for Ireland, spraying it around. Pressing quite high as Denis O’Sullivan dribbles towards the box but is intercepted.

Ireland 0 China 0

In some other news, Ireland will play world champions USA in April as their final away friendlies before the Women’s World Cup, reports the Irish Examiner. Big double header to coincide with Denise O’Sullivan’s 100th cap.

The colour purple will be visible today. Historically the hue represents efforts to achieve gender equality, with Katie McCabe’s team choosing to follow the lead of US and English players by wearing purple wristbands to support the Canadian women’s squad who are preparing for the World Cup “under protest” due to their federation’s funding disparity.

China, ranked 14th by Fifa, seven places ahead of Ireland, recently lost 4-1 to Sweden as they also prepare for the World Cup, having been drawn in England’s group.

[ Pauw voices ‘concerns’ over Saudi Arabia sponsorship of World Cup ]

Megan Connolly is more than ready to play her part in Ireland’s cause, writes soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey. The Brighton stalwart is looking forward to the World Cup after showing the depths of her resilience in the win over Finland.

[ Megan Connolly more than ready to play her part in Ireland’s cause ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s clash against China at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador stadium in Cadiz, a World Cup warm-up friendly. This is the first time Ireland have ever played China in the women’s game, a team with a good history, including reaching the World Cup final in 1999. Ireland have been training in Marbella this week and will be raring to go in what should be a good test for Vera Pauw’s women. Kick-off is at 1pm. @DavidGorman20