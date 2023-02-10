Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion named in Ireland squad for February camp

Aoife Mannion has been called up to the Ireland squad. Photograph: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

English-born centre-back Aoife Mannion has been handed a first Ireland call-up by Vera Pauw after receiving Fifa clearance to represent Ireland. The Manchester United is joined in the squad for the first time by Washington Spirit midfielder Marissa Sheva.

Mannion has roots in Mayo (mother) and Galway (father), while Sheva has connections with Tyrone (Grandfather) and Donegal (Grandmother).

Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne return to the squad after missing last November’s win over Morocco through injury.

Niamh Fahey, Savannah McCarthy, Chloe Mustaki, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan all miss out through injury concerns of their own.

Pauw and the Ireland squad are travelling to Marbella for a 10-day training camp before a friendly against China on February 22nd.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)