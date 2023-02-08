Turkish club reveal goalkeeper died in earthquake

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan played six times for second-division club Yeni Malatyaspor after joining in 2021. Photograph: Courtesy of Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in the country.

The 28-year-old’s club, second division Yeni Malatyaspor, confirmed the news on Twitter. Turkaslan played six times after joining in 2021.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” they wrote. “We will not forget you, beautiful person.”

[ Turkey and Syria earthquake: death toll nears 8,400 as rescuers race to find survivors ]

More than 7,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake.

Former Newcastle forward Christian Atsu, who now plays in Turkey for Hatayspor, was pulled alive from the rubble of a building he was in.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, who plays for the Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was unaccounted for along with his club’s sporting director, Taner Savut.

Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.



There were conflicting reports about Atsu’s status on Monday, but Ghana’s FA provided a positive update on social media on Tuesday. “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

Hatayspor’s vice-president Mustafa Özat told Radyo Gol: “Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

Everton, one of Atsu’s former clubs, responded to the good news. “We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital,” they tweeted. “Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-east Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday, followed by a second measuring 7.5.