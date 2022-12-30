Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United last month.

A post on the Saudi club’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portugal captain posing with the club’s shirt.

An accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Ronaldo left Premier League club Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game’s greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi. - Reuters

