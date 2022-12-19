In pictures: Seven photos that defined the World Cup final

Argentina's Angel Di Maria is fouled by Ousmane Dembele of France which leads to a penalty. Lionel Messi converts from the spot and Argentina take the lead in the final. They dominate the first half. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty France's forward Kylian Mbappé scores his team's second goal in two minutes to equalise for France and bring the game to extra time. Argentina had seemed to be cruising to the trophy but for a late show from France. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Argentina's Lionel Messi scores the team's third goal past Hugo Lloris of France in extra time. Again it's jubilation for Argentina, until France equalise yet again through a Mbappé penalty. The game finishes 3-3 after extra time. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with a dance after saving the penalty of French forward Kingsley Coman. Martinez was the hero of the shoot-out for Argentina, using mind games to put off his opponents. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Kylian Mbappé of France walks past the World Cup trophy with his Golden Boot award. Mbappé scored eight goals in the tournament, and a hat-trick in the final, but still ended up on the losing side. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory at the World Cup. It was Messi's fifth World Cup and he finally followed in the footsteps of his hero Diego Maradona, who won the trophy in 1986. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA