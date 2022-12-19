World CupQatar 2022

In pictures: Seven photos that defined the World Cup final

Argentina beat France on penalties after a gripping 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup trophy on the shoulders of former teammate Sergio Aguero after victory. There are scenes of jubilation as Argentina won a dramatic final. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty

David Gorman
Mon Dec 19 2022 - 10:15

Argentina's Angel Di Maria is fouled by Ousmane Dembele of France which leads to a penalty. Lionel Messi converts from the spot and Argentina take the lead in the final. They dominate the first half. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

France's forward Kylian Mbappé scores his team's second goal in two minutes to equalise for France and bring the game to extra time. Argentina had seemed to be cruising to the trophy but for a late show from France. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores the team's third goal past Hugo Lloris of France in extra time. Again it's jubilation for Argentina, until France equalise yet again through a Mbappé penalty. The game finishes 3-3 after extra time. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with a dance after saving the penalty of French forward Kingsley Coman. Martinez was the hero of the shoot-out for Argentina, using mind games to put off his opponents. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty

Kylian Mbappé of France walks past the World Cup trophy with his Golden Boot award. Mbappé scored eight goals in the tournament, and a hat-trick in the final, but still ended up on the losing side. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory at the World Cup. It was Messi's fifth World Cup and he finally followed in the footsteps of his hero Diego Maradona, who won the trophy in 1986. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

