LIVE France v Morocco: World Cup semi-final

17 mins: Off the post! Long ball and more poor defending by Morocco, Saiss this time, as it bounces straight through to Giroud and he hits front post but bangs off the woodwork.

16 mins: Free-kick to Morocco and Ziyech delivers but well dealt with by Konaté. Dembélé runs at the defence and France back in possession. Mbappé getting no space at all, with Hakimi on his case. Boufal runs at the French defence but Ziyech can’t get a good shot away.

11 mins: Chance for Morocco! Ounahi with a great curling long shot that forces a good save out of Lloris. Boufal seemed fouled by Tchouaméni but referee waves it on.

9 mins: El Yamiq caught out badly. The loss of Aguerd in the build-up could prove costly. Morocco look a bit nervous, as Ziyech loses the ball badly.

6 mins: GOAL FOR FRANCE! Great through ball by Varane catches Morocco out, as Griezmann plays it to Mbappé's whose shot is blocked and falls to Theo Hernandez who finishes smartly. Terrible start for Morocco.

4 mins: Dembélé runs down the wing early but is well dealt with by Morocco, who have a surprising share of the early possession. Fofana tries to break through but the impressively combatative Amrabat sweeps it up.

Conor Pope met some of Ireland’s Moroccans who says what was Ireland in Italia 90 is Morocco in Qatar 2022 and then some. “I think the people of Morocco all believe in this team,” Aziz Khrouch said.

“It is time to show the French what we can do,” he said. ‘We have a long history with them. It is a bit like Ireland versus England. We have something to show them and we know that the whole world will be behind us.”

[ Ireland’s Moroccans: ‘We appreciate that Irish people are on our side in the World Cup’ ]

Now for the anthems...

Hakim Ziyech, a magician at the heart of Moroccan love story, wrote Gavin Cummiskey before they dispatched Portugal and made it to the semi-finals. The World Cup has been brought to life, and Arab and African pride asserted, by the Atlas Lions, whose adventure is far from finished.

“The World Cup is alive, finally. Blaring car horns stun the senses. All Moroccans. Dancing Arabs along the Corniche. All Moroccans. Soft drums colliding as women discard head scarfs. Definitely Moroccans.

“Shisha-puffing Moroccan men, but families too, all delirious, all wearing caped flags. All spine-tinglingly awake, wanting this night to never end.”

[ Hakim Ziyech, a magician at the heart of Moroccan love story ]

Morocco stand in the way of France tonight and are likely to take some budging. The underdogs will be roared on by thousands of supporters at Al Bayt Stadium, where a hostile atmosphere is bound to test the courage of the France players, and they are surely not going to open up now, writes Jacob Steinberg.

Entertaining neutrals is not Morocco’s priority. They have played eight and a half hours of football, faced three penalties in their shoot-out win over Spain and still the only goal they have conceded came when Nayef Aguerd put the ball into his own net against Canada.

Morocco supporters take their seats ahead of the match. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty

[ Morocco set to pose toughest test of France’s ability to find a way to win ]

Team news:

Adrien Rabiot will miss France’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco through illness. Youssouf Fofana has replaced the Juventus midfielder at Al Bayt Stadium, where Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté has come in for Dayot Upamecano – another reportedly dealing with illness. Morocco have been able to call upon Noussair Mazraoui, and Romain Saiss after there had been questions marks over the defensive trio’s fitness. Morocco appear to be going five at the back, with star player Hakimi as wing back.

France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappé

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss (capt.), Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. It’s the first time that an African team have ever reached this stage, as Morocco have sensationally knocked out Belgium, Spain and Portugal to get here, but a formidable France team stands in their way of a place in the final, a team looking to defend the World Cup they won in 2018. Kickoff is at 7pm.