World Cup last-16 live - France vs Poland

20 mins: Giroud goes to ground contesting a high ball in the box but no one seems too interested in appealing for a penalty. Rabiot’s back-heel nearly salvages a chance for Griezmann but Poland clear and all of a sudden Lewandowski has it close to the box. He lets fly but sends it well wide of a diving Lloris’ goal.

19 mins: The one weak link for France so far looks to be Upamecano on the ball. Not for the first time today, he is nearly caught in possession close to his own goal but does just enough to get the ball away. Poland’s press looks to be their only way into the game so far.

17 mins: CHANCE! That’s France’s best opportunity yet. Pressure in the middle of the park leads to Poland coughing it up with France flooding forward on the counter. Dembélé saunters past two defenders before taking aim from the edge of the box, only for a tame effort to allow Szczesny an easy save.

15 mins: Giroud nearly gets on the end of a through ball but Szczesny is quick off his line to slide in and claim. He’s been busy already in the Poland net.

13 mins: SAVE! Szczesny has to dive low to his right to prevent an opener. Tchouameni was the one who let fly from the edge of the area but it was always a comfortable save to make for the former Arsenal ‘keeper.

10 mins: Mbappé is really growing into this one now. Once again, his pace is simply too much for Cash to deal with. Dembélé gets a shot away from the ball in but it is blocked.

9 mins: Rabiot and Griezmann link up well with some one-touch interplay. It takes them to the edge of the Poland box but the last touch takes it away from Griezmann’s run in behind. Mbappé then takes on Cash for pace down the left, beating him easily before putting a dangerous ball in. Poland clear for a corner.

5 mins: Poland’s response to the early pressure is good. Upamecano and then Hernandez are pressurised well on the press, leading to a ball into the box which Lloris gathers easily. Poland are causing one or two early problems.

4 mins: Chance! Should Varane have done better? Griezmann’s corner finds the Manchester United man but he can’t find the target with the header.

2 mins: A poor delivery from Griezmann sends the ball flying over everyone and out for a goal-kick.

1 min: France kick things off! Giroud is the one to start things off as Lewandowski’s press quickly forces Lloris into a rushed clearance. France recover and attack through Griezmann who wins a free-kick. Early chance for a ball into the area.

Just over five minutes until kick-off. Get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) to let us know your predictions. Can Poland finally solve their lack of service up to Lewandowski? Is this another game for Mbappé to dominate? We’re about to find out.

While we wait for kick-off, here’s Ken Early’s verdict on last night’s action where Lionel Messi produced arguably the greatest display we have seen from him at a World Cup.

[ Ken Early: Argentina’s Alvarez and Messi combine to unleash modernity and magic on World Cup ]

messi’s 1000th game was his best yet at the world cup. on the belated arrival of the *real* lionel messi, and why his partnership with julian alvarez is so exciting https://t.co/tIzxAln08w — Ken Early (@kenearlys) December 3, 2022

And here’s how the underdog Poland lines up.

The teams are in.

La 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 de départ pour ce 𝟭/𝟴 𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 de Coupe du Monde 🔥



Coup d'envoi 16h00 sur TF1 📺



🇫🇷🇵🇱 #FRAPOL | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/jUvKfKNOo7 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 4, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Dider Deschamps has brought back plenty of his big guns who were rested for the Tunisia defeat. Kylian Mbappé is back in an attacking trio of him, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembélé who, frankly, has been a revelation at this tournament after a rough run with Barcelona.

Afternoon all and welcome to another day of World Cup action! Next up it’s France vs Poland in the latest last-16 action. France are heavy favourites to progress and keep their title defence alive as Kylian Mbappé squares off with Robert Lewandowski in a marquee striker battle.

Both sides lost their last outings in the group stages but in markedly different circumstances. France rested nine players and still topped their group despite a historic defeat to Tunisia, while Poland were abject against Lionel Messi and Argentina but still had enough to progress as group runners-up.