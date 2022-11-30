Poland v Argentina and South Africa v Mexico: Live Group C updates

Poland 0 Argentina 0 (32′) Di Maria lands a curling corner kick on top of Szczesny who flicks it over the crossbar for another. This time it’s well cleared by Poland.

Poland 0 Argentina 0 (28′) A brilliant pull back by Di Maria picks out Alvarez in front of goal but his effort is tame and blocked. It falls to Acuna who connects with it beautifully but it’s just wide.

Saudi Arabia 0 Mexico 0 (20′) Edson Alvarez picks up the first yellow card of the match for a late challenge on Abdulhamid who is down receiving a bit of treatment after it.

Poland 0 Argentina 0 (21′) Poland win a corner and surround Damian Martinez but Piotr Zielinski’s corner is headed clear by Alvarez. Set pieces look like being Poland’s best chance, as they are not committing numbers forward in general play.

A smart Messi pass picks out Marcos Acuna, and from a tight angle on the left side of the penalty area, he blasts it well over. Argentina are playing with a lot of energy early on. Poland just sitting back.

Two minutes later Messi again chips it out to Acuna at the back post but his attempted header across goal slices wide.

Poland 0 Argentina 0 (12′) Di Maria picks sets up Messi on the edge of the box but his shot is saved by Szczesny, that was a very similar move to Messi’s goal in the Mexico game but Poland survive.

Saudi Arabia 0 Mexico 0 (9′) Best chance of the game so far has gone to Mexico with Alexis Vega through on goal but his shot was smothered by Al Owais. Mexico have started well.

Messi wins the ball back outside the box and shoots off balance, but the effort off his right foot is easily saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Poland 0 Argentina 0 (2′) Messi sends in an early corner and follow up cross, with the latter being met at the back post by Nicolas Otamendi. But his header is well off target.

GAME ON! Both games kick off. And as things stand - with two scoreless draws - Poland will top the group and Argentina will finish second. Hopefully plenty of drama to come!

A deeper look at the starting teams.. Poland are sticking with two strikers, but Karol Świderski who plays in the MLS with Charlotte replaces Juventus’ Arkadiusz Milik.

For Argentina, Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez comes in for Lautaro Martínez up top. Molina replaces Montiel at right back, Enzo Fernandez replaces Guido Rodriguez in midfeld after his excellent goal against Mexico. And at centre back Lisandro Martínez is replaced by Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, probably to save him from competing for headers with Lewandowski.

You haven’t won anything yet, so don’t get carried away. Get showered, get dressed, get on the bus, move on. But for Argentina, getting carried away is the whole point of football. The game means nothing without the feelings we invest in it. In Argentina they feel it more intensely than anyone and football means more than anywhere else.

A look back on the day’s earlier two games, the Group D finale..

TEAM NEWS

Poland: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Swiderski, Lewandowski. Subs: Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Bednarek, Milik, Damian Szymanski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Kaminski, Zurkowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Zalewski, Grabara, Piatek, Gumny, Skoras.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, Alvarez. Subs: Armani, Foyth, Tagliafico, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais, Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Ghanam, Al-Hassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid, Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari. Subs: Madu, Otayf, Al-Naji, Al-Abed, Bahbri, Al-Aboud, Al-Aqidi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Asiri, Sharahili, Al-Rubaie.

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Chavez, Lozano, Pineda, Vega, Martin. Subs: Talavera, Araujo, Vasquez, Arteaga, Romo, Rodriguez, Jimenez, Funes Mori, Cota, Gutierrez, Herrera, Guardado, Antuna, Alvarado, Kevin Alvarez.

Hello and welcome . . . It’s the final round of games in Group C tonight. All four teams are in with a chance of reaching the last-16. Poland top the group with four points and a +2 goal difference. They face Lionel Messi’s Argentina (+1 goal difference) who are tied on three points with Saudi Arabia (-1 goal difference), and the latter face Mexico who have one point and -2 goal difference.

We will keep you updated with the latest scores and action from both matches but our main focus, for starters, will be on the Messi match. I mean the Poland v Argentina match. Keep in touch via Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!!