Australia v Denmark and Tunisia v France: LIVE Group D updates

World Cup 2022: Your complete guide to fixtures, results and standings https://t.co/nPNJiPYoE9 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 28, 2022

Fixtures, results, group stage tables, the route to the final and the race for the golden boot. Check it all out above

Starting lineups

Tunisia: Dahmen; Ghandri, Talbi, Meriah; Kechrida, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laidouni; Ben Slimane, Ben Romdhane, Khazri.

France: Mandanda; Disasi, Varane, Konaté, Camavinga; Guendouzi, Tchouaméni, Fofana, Veretout; Kolo Muani, Coman.

Australia: Ryan, Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, Goodwin, Duke, McGree.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Skov Olsen, Eriksen, Lindstrom, Braithwaite.

Hello and welcome . . . It’s the final round of games in Group D this afternoon. The French are already through but Tunisia - who they face - and both Denmark and Australia all have something to play for.

We will keep you updated with the latest scores and action from both. Keep in touch via Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!!