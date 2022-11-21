LIVE England v Iran: World Cup Group B

10 mins: A nasty clash between the Iran goalkeeper Beiranvand and team-mate Majid Hosseini leaves him knocked out on the ground needing medical attention. Hopefully he is alright. A long break in the game.

7 mins: England dominate possession as Iran sit back unsurprisingly. Kane puts in a dangerous ball from the right but it misses everyone and Maguire can’t swing it around at the far post.

2 mins: England spray the ball around in the opening minutes. They get an early corner but Trippier’s corner is overhit. Maguire claims a penalty for a push but the referee waves it away.

England head coach Gareth Southgate said nothing was impossible for his side and urged the players to embrace the excitement of a World Cup on the eve of the game.

The big news this morning was that England, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Wales will not wear an anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup matches on Monday after Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions. A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn. A disappointing climbdown.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of England’s opening game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Will England get their campaign off to a winning start against Carlos Quieroz’s Iran, who are sure to make things difficult. Set up in a 5-3-2 formation, they will look to frustrate the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate has seemingly ditched the five at the back for an attacking 4-3-3 with Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham with Declan Rice.

Teams

England: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami. Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Ali Karimi Ahmad Nourollahi Ehsan Hajsafi; Mehdi Taremi Alireza Jahanbakhsh.