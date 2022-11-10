Ireland squad: Duffy left out as Ferguson and Smallbone called up

Shane Duffy’s lack of exposure at Fulham was not a factor in Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny excluding the veteran defender from the squad for upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta.

“Shane is left out of the squad for personal reasons,” Kenny revealed, “It is well documented that he did not play many games for Fulham, and he is in the prime of his career; but this is one for personal reasons.”

Kenny, however, has promoted teenage striker Evan Ferguson and Stoke City’s attacking midfielder Will Smallbone from the under-21 panel.

Ferguson (18), who has featured for Brighton in the Premier League, and Smallbone, on loan from Southampton, were stand out performers during the under-21s recent European Championships qualification campaign, although their skipper Conor Coventry misses out despite impressing recently for West Ham United in the Europa Conference League.

Jamie McGrath is a welcome return to the midfielders, having revived his club career at Dundee United.

Smallbone or McGrath could come straight into the starting XI to face Erling Haaland’s Norway at the Aviva stadium next Thursday as Kenny likes to include a creative midfielder in his teams.

Ferguson has stiff competitive to win a first cap in Dublin as Scott Hogan (9 goals), Will Keane (7), Michael Obafemi (3) and Chiedozie Ogbene (5) have all made notable impacts in the English Championship.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures - November 17th - Republic of Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm. November 20th - Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta’Quli National Stadium, 7pm.