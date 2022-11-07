Noonan and Scott called into Ireland squad for Spain training camp

Saoirse Noonan has been added to the Ireland squad for the training camp in Spain. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Vera Pauw has called up two new faces to the Ireland squad ahead of this week’s training camp in Spain. Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott have been drafted into the set-up as Emily Whelan drops out through injury.

23-year-old Noonan lines out Durham WFC in the English Championships and has three national caps to her name. Reading-born Scott, a teammate of Louise Quinn at Birmingham, has lined out for Ireland on 23 occasions.

The Ireland squad will begin training in Marbella on Monday, November 7th and close the camp with a friendly against Morocco on Monday, November 14th.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).