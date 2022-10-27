Shamrock Rovers eye first Europa Conference win against Gent

Aidomo Emakhu is likely to feature for Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference game against Gent. File photograph: Inpho

Europa Conference League: Shamrock Rovers v Gent, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8pm — Live, Virgin Media Two

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to record their first Europa Conference League group stage win when the newly crowned Airtricity League Premier Division champions welcome Gent to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

Although the Hoops are out of contention for a knock-out spot in the competition following one draw and three defeats to date in Group F, they are seeking to make their final European home game of 2022 a memorable one.

Events on the domestic front have made it easier for them to place their full attention on the visit of the Belgians to south Dublin.

Sunday’s Premier Division clash with Derry City in Tallaght looked like being a potential title-decider this time last week, but back-to-back draws against Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers put paid to the Candystripes’ league hopes. Now seven points clear with just two games remaining, the Hoops no longer have one eye on their penultimate top-flight fixture.

While Stephen Bradley often has headaches when it comes to selecting starting line-ups and match-day squads, the former Arsenal youth is free to pick the strongest team available to him with a third successive league title now wrapped up.

Mannus fit again

A knee injury led to veteran netminder Alan Mannus being withdrawn in the first half of their league meeting with Drogheda United on October 16th, but he was fit again for their subsequent showdown against St Patrick’s Athletic five days later. Though Gary O’Neill missed out on facing St Pat’s after also picking up a knock in the Drogheda game, Bradley has been able to welcome back Chris McCann, Simon Power and Aidomo Emakhu from the treatment table in recent weeks.

Since recording a 3-0 triumph over Rovers at Ghelamco Arena on September 15th, Gent have been defeated home and away by Djurgardens and find themselves outside of the top two spots in the group table.

This means Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side is expected to come out with all guns blazing in Tallaght. Rovers are the only team left in the Conference League group stages who are yet to register a goal, but they will be hoping a cavalier approach from their opponents can lead to opportunities for them in attack.