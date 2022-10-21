Airtricity League Premier Division previews: Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic meet with much at stake

It looks like Shamrock Rovers may have to do without Gary O’Neill in the title run-in. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

All 7.45pm kick-offs

Bohemians v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park

Declan Devine has hit the ground running as new Bohs manager by announcing the return of club captain Keith Buckley on a three-year contract. It’s a boost that cannot help this lost season as Harps travel south in desperate need of points to avoid automatic relegation to the First Division. They are only clear of UCD on goal difference, but the students have a game in hand.

Derry City v Shelbourne, Brandywell

Dress rehearsal for the FAI Cup final on November 13th. With relegation avoided, the game means little to Damien Duff’s Shels, while dropping points could prove season-defining for the Candystripes. A nine-match winning streak, unbeaten since July’s Europa flop in Latvia, Ruaidhrí Higgins is building something that could yield a surprise double. No coincidence that Derry’s upturn in form began as soon as Michael Duffy returned from a fractured tibia.

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park

Dundalk’s middling season, almost qualified for Europe yet out of the title race, is largely down to a list of injuries, with Steven Bradley’s return essential if they are to keep St Pat’s at bay in the run-in. Robbie Benson and possibly Patrick Hoban will feature in a tense battle to protect third place. Massive game for Stephen O’Donnell’s rebuilding campaign.

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, Tallaght Stadium – Live RTÉ 2

Six points clear of Derry City with three games to play, to Derry’s four, a slip-up tonight would create the ultimate showdown when the top two meet in Tallaght on Halloween

eve (fireworks banned). It looks like Rovers may have to wrap up a third successive title without Gary O’Neill and goalkeeper Alan Mannus while St Pat’s travel out of town without the suspended Tom Grivosti while manager Tim Clancy is also confined to the stand, alongside 1,100 visiting fans, all intent on snatching the last European spot from Dundalk.

UCD v Drogheda, UCD Bowl

The students must cope without manager Andy Myler’s presence in the dugout for the rest of the campaign after a four-match suspension, although the grass bank on campus or camera tower are arguably better viewpoints, as UCD target a disinterested Drogheda United, mired in mid-table and already talking about next season’s budget. The Drogs travel without the suspended Gary Deegan, sent-off in the 1-1 draw with Rovers, while Adam Foley, Luke Heeney and Evan Weir are injured.