Premier League round-up: Wilfried Zaha completes Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores the winning goal during the Premier League game against Wolves at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 1

Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha struck second-half goals for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Both sides had early chances, with Cheick Doucoure hitting the post with a bouncing pile-driver for Palace in the fifth minute before Diego Costa scuffed a close-range shot for the visitors that was deflected wide for a corner at the other end.

Known more for his tricky dribbling and powerful shooting than his aerial ability, Wolves winger Adama Traore opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a superb downward header from Hugo Bueno’s cross to give his side the lead.

Palace levelled early in the second half with a goal that bore more than a passing resemblance to Traore’s, with Eze ghosting in at the far post before firing a downward header back across the goal and in.

Both sides struggled to get efforts on target despite promising build-up play but Odsonne Edouard picked out Zaha in the box for him to calmly slot home what proved to be the winner in the 70th minute.

Brighton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager.

Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.

Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.

Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.