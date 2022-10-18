Soccer

Premier League round-up: Wilfried Zaha completes Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

Dean Henderson’s brilliant late save helps Nottingham Forest move off bottom of the table with draw at Brighton

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores the winning goal during the Premier League game against Wolves at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Tue Oct 18 2022 - 22:32

Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 1

Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha struck second-half goals for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Both sides had early chances, with Cheick Doucoure hitting the post with a bouncing pile-driver for Palace in the fifth minute before Diego Costa scuffed a close-range shot for the visitors that was deflected wide for a corner at the other end.

Known more for his tricky dribbling and powerful shooting than his aerial ability, Wolves winger Adama Traore opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a superb downward header from Hugo Bueno’s cross to give his side the lead.

READ MORE

Palace levelled early in the second half with a goal that bore more than a passing resemblance to Traore’s, with Eze ghosting in at the far post before firing a downward header back across the goal and in.

Both sides struggled to get efforts on target despite promising build-up play but Odsonne Edouard picked out Zaha in the box for him to calmly slot home what proved to be the winner in the 70th minute.

Brighton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager.

Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.

Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.

Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.

Premier League
LATEST STORIES