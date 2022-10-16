Duff in dreamland as Shelbourne book FAI Cup final place

Shelbourne's Jack Moylan in action against Waterford's Alex Baptiste during the FAI Cup semi-final at the RSC, Waterford. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Waterford FC 0 Shelbourne 1

Shelbourne will appear in their first FAI Cup final since 2011 as a lone Gavin Molloy strike after 15 minutes earned the Premier Division side victory over a battling a Waterford FC side in front of 4,952 spectators at a rain-soaked RSC.

After starting on the front foot with Phoenix Patterson releasing Darragh Power down the left on two minutes only for Brendan Clarke to cut out the danger at his near post, the Blues fell behind on 15 minutes to a goal of real quality.

Former Waterford player Mattie Smith was gifted too much space in the centre and he sprayed the ball out to the left for the raiding Gavin Molloy who powered a low first-time left-footed strike past the helpless Paul Martin from a tight angle.

READ MORE

The hosts lost Roland Idowu to injury in the concession of that goal, but they created a half chance three minutes later when a neat move saw Patterson feed Raúl Uche, who laid the ball off into the path of Shane Griffin, but he skied a first-time shot high and wide.

Blues keeper Martin produced a moment of brilliance to deny the visitors a second goal on 24 minutes when Sean Boyd charged down a clearance from Aled Baptiste to race clear on goal, but the netminder made a stop with his feet.

[ Derry City never in danger as they make FAI Cup final after victory over Treaty ]

The woodwork denied Damien Duff’s side two minutes later as the Blues failed to deal with the Shelbourne pressure when Shane Farrell, with a wind-assisted right-wing corner, picked out the head of Luke Byrne, but his header came off the near post.

Mark Coyle brought an excellent save out of the Waterford keeper Paul Martin on 58 minutes when he latched onto a Kilian Cantwell clearance 30-yards out before letting fly with a right-footed strike, but the goalkeeper got his two hands behind the ball to avert the dangerous.

With Patterson brought to ground under a challenge from John Ross Wilson on the left-side of the area seven minutes, it allowed the former to have a crack at goal, but his well-struck right-footed free-kick was tipped over the bar by Shelbourne keeper Brendan Clarke.

Waterford had a late penalty claim turned down deep into added time when Darragh Power sent over a deep cross from the left that was headed back across goal by Tunmise Sobowale. The ball appeared to strike the hand of a Shelbourne player but referee Rob Hennessy waved play on.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Kilian Cantwell, Alex Baptiste, Darragh Power, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin (Richard Taylor, 71), Roland Idowu (Yassine En-Neyah, 18), Junior Quitirna, Phoenix Patterson, Raúl Uche.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke, John Ross Wilson, Gavin Molloy, Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne, Stephan Negru, JJ Lunney (Aodh Dervin, 88), Mark Coyle, Mattie Smith, Shane Farrell (Jack Moylan, 62), Sean Boyd.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin).