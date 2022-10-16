Drogheda deny Rovers a victory to keep title race alive and well

Drogheda United 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

The Premier Division title race is alive and well as, for the third time this season, Shamrock Rovers failed to beat Drogheda United. The draw is a credible one for Drogheda, a potentially costly one for the champions and one that pops a cherry on top of a fine day for Derry City.

While Ruaidhrí Higgins’s team celebrated reaching the FAI Cup final, this result by the Boyne has provided a big fillip in their bid for league title glory and maybe — just maybe — a double success.

Graham Burke’s opener was cancelled out by Chris Lyons before half time and Drogheda, for their high-intensity approach before the break and determined defensive effort in the second half, were deserving of a point. They played out the last 18 minutes of the game with 10 men too, following Gary Deegan’s dismissal.

READ MORE

Sean Hoare and Andy Lyons had Rovers’ best opportunities in the early stages, blazing over and forcing an impressive save from Colin McCabe with respective efforts.

The opener arrived via their most fruitful attacking outlet. Neil Farrugia was causing all manner of problems for the United defence in the first half and he beat Dane Massey before delivering a low cross. Burke was poised to produce a smart side-foot finish.

Drogheda’s pressure eventually paid off. Their equaliser was nothing less than deserved. Dylan Grimes had twice forced saves — albeit comfortable — from Alan Mannus before Adam Foley’s well-struck volley was too hot for the goalkeeper to handle.

[ Derry City never in danger as they make FAI Cup final after victory over Treaty ]

While Rovers’ defenders watched events unfold, Lyons followed in and found the net, beating the 40-year-old goalkeeper to the punch. The goal was, coincidentally, a 40th for the striker in United claret-and-blue.

The game’s importance was laid bare when Stephen Bradley made an attacking substitution at half-time, replacing Gary O’Neill with Richie Towell — a man with six career goals against Drogheda to his name.

Referee John McLoughlin showed Deegan a straight red card with 12 minutes to play, after the midfielder went in late on Dylan Watts just in front of the home dugout.

Even with six added minutes at the end of the game, a winning goal and a crucial victory evaded the champions. They lead the division by six points having played a game more than Derry and the two still to meet each other on the penultimate match day.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan; Foley (Topcu, 67), Grimes, Markey, Rooney (Ralph, 90+3); Lyons (Wllliams, 83).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus (Pohls, 61); Cleary (Gannon, 87), Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia, Watts (Greene, 86), O’Neill (Towell, 46), Lyons; Byrne, Burke; Gaffney.

Referee: John McLoughlin