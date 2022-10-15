Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Nike confirmed termination of their endorsement deal with Mason Greenwood. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill. Greenwood had been been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions.

Janet Potter, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on October 17th at Greater Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”