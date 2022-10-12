Ireland likely to be among third seeds in World Cup draw

The seedings for next year’s World Cup are due to be confirmed by Fifa on Thursday but the Republic of Ireland looks set for Pot 3 come the draw on October 22nd in Auckland.

With joint hosts Australia and New Zealand already confirmed as top seeds in Groups A and B, defending champions the USA, England, Germany, Sweden, France and the Netherlands will round out Pot 1.

Pot 2 is expected to include Olympic champions Canada, Spain, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and Denmark.

This makes it possible for Vera Pauw’s Ireland team to suffer a similar fate to Stephen Kenny’s men after they drew France, Holland and Greece in the qualification draw for the European Championships in 2024.

“Yeah, that draw of the men’s team was unlucky and unfair. It’s difficult,” said Pauw. “We need to see how the seeding goes, we’re a European team in the Fifa rankings so we’re higher than a lot of the teams that went to the World Cup before because they come from continents that are ranked lower.

“South Africa went to the Olympics 52nd in the world rankings but they kept the USA in their half until the 94th minute. The seeding will be important to avoid the top European teams.”

Ireland, ranked 26th by Fifa before Wednesday’s 1-0 win in Scotland, should avoid Argentina, Colombia and Switzerland, who will probably join them in Pot 3, but strong fourth seeds, like South Africa and potentially Portugal, are to be avoided.

“We’re not going there to enjoy Australia,” Pauw added. “We’re there to win. That will always be the case.”